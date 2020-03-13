Log in
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA ORD

(FP)
Fondul Proprietatea S A : Completion of the public tender offer

03/13/2020 | 01:25pm EDT
Regulatory Story
Completion of the public tender offer
Released 17:18 13-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 1722G
Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
13 March 2020

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 99 (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Market Operator, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Completion of the public tender offer in relation to acceleration of the buy-back programme

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager (the 'Investment Manager') of Fondul Proprietatea SA (the 'Fund'),would like to inform shareholders that the public tender offer (the 'Offer') ended today.

The key results of the Offer are:

· Total subscriptions: 3,371,755,437shares representing 1685.8777% of the Offer (2,098,546,337 were subscribed in the form of shares and 1,273,209,100shares in the form of global depositary receipts which represent the shares ('GDR'), namely 25,464,182GDRs)

· Allocation ratio: 0.0593162830866372

· Number of repurchased shares: 200,000,000 shares (124,478,000in the form of shares and 75,522,000shares in the form of GDRs, namely 1,510,440 GDRs);

· Purchase price: RON 1.39 per share and the USD equivalent of RON 69.50 per GDR, computed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer Documentation; the Fund will revert on 16 March 2020 with a further announcement regarding the exchange rate applicable for the GDRs;

· Trade Date: 16 March 2020

· Settlement / payment date: 18 March 2020 for shares. With respect to GDRs, the GDR Tender Agent will no later than 17 March 2020 pay the GDRs purchase price to the Clearing Systems for further distribution to Investors whose GDRs have been accepted for purchase in the Offer

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch acting as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Legal Representative

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1722G_1-2020-3-13.pdf

Report date:

13 martie 2020

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office:

78-80 Buzesti Street

7th floor, district 1,

Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number:

Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600

Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:

18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed share capital:

RON 3,959,264,762.44

Paid-up share capital:

RON 3,770,082,340.44

Number of shares in issue:

7,613,970,697

Number of paid shares:

7,250,158,347

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange
GDRs on London Stock Exchange


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
RTEKZGMFVFLGGZM
Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 17:24:15 UTC
