Fondul Proprietatea S A : Exchange rate of the GDRs repurchased in the TO

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
London Stock Exchange
Current report according to Article 99 (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Market Operator, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments
Important events to be reported:
Exchange rate applicable to the acquisition price for the GDRs repurchased in the public tender offer
Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of Fondul Proprietatea SAwould like to inform shareholders that the exchange rate applicable to the acquisition price for the global depository receipts ('GDRs') repurchased in the public tender offer in accordance with the tender documentation was set at RON 4.3302 per 1 USD.
As such, the USD equivalent of the purchase price of RON 69.50 per GDR, to be paid by the Fund for the GDRs, is USD 16.0500 per GDR.
Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch acting as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER
Legal Representative
Report date:
16 March 2020
Name of the issuing entity:
Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
Registered office:
78-80 Buzesti Street
7th floor, district 1,
Bucharest, 011017
Phone/fax number:
Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600
Fax: + 40 21 200 9631
Email:
office@fondulproprietatea.ro
Internet:
www.fondulproprietatea.ro
Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:
18253260
Order number in the Trade Register:
J40/21901/2005
Subscribed share capital:
RON 3,959,264,762.44
Paid-up share capital:
RON 3,770,082,340.44
Number of shares in issue:
7,613,970,697
Number of paid shares:
7,250,158,347
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:
Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange
GDRs on London Stock Exchange