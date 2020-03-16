Fondul Proprietatea S A : Exchange rate of the GDRs repurchased in the TO

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange

Exchange rate applicable to the acquisition price for the GDRs repurchased in the public tender offer

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of Fondul Proprietatea SAwould like to inform shareholders that the exchange rate applicable to the acquisition price for the global depository receipts ('GDRs') repurchased in the public tender offer in accordance with the tender documentation was set at RON 4.3302 per 1 USD.

As such, the USD equivalent of the purchase price of RON 69.50 per GDR, to be paid by the Fund for the GDRs, is USD 16.0500 per GDR.

Johan MEYER

Legal Representative