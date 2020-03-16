Log in
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA ORD

(FP)
Fondul Proprietatea S A : Exchange rate of the GDRs repurchased in the TO

03/16/2020 | 11:38am EDT
Regulatory Story
Exchange rate of the GDRs repurchased in the TO
Released 15:32 16-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 3303G
Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
16 March 2020

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 99 (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Market Operator, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Exchange rate applicable to the acquisition price for the GDRs repurchased in the public tender offer

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of Fondul Proprietatea SAwould like to inform shareholders that the exchange rate applicable to the acquisition price for the global depository receipts ('GDRs') repurchased in the public tender offer in accordance with the tender documentation was set at RON 4.3302 per 1 USD.

As such, the USD equivalent of the purchase price of RON 69.50 per GDR, to be paid by the Fund for the GDRs, is USD 16.0500 per GDR.

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch acting as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Legal Representative

Report date:

16 March 2020

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office:

78-80 Buzesti Street

7th floor, district 1,

Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number:

Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600

Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:

18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed share capital:

RON 3,959,264,762.44

Paid-up share capital:

RON 3,770,082,340.44

Number of shares in issue:

7,613,970,697

Number of paid shares:

7,250,158,347

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange
GDRs on London Stock Exchange

Exchange rate of the GDRs repurchased in the TO - RNS

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 15:37:04 UTC
