Fondul Proprietatea S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

0
12/02/2019 | 10:30am EST

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Re:

Notification regarding the transactions performed within the Fund's tenth buy-back

programme

From:

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

The undersigned, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 25 - 29 November 2019:

a) Issuer's name (buyer)

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP

b) Brokers' names

London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

BANCA COMERCIALA ROMANA S.A.

(hereinafter referred to as "BCR") (as buy-back

agent in relation to the purchase of shares), and

AUERBACH

GRAYSON

(hereinafter

referred to as "AGCO") (as buy-back agent in

relation to the purchase of GDRs)

c) Description of the acquired financial instruments

Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN

ROFPTAACNOR5) listed on the Bucharest Stock

Exchange ("BVB"), and

Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN

US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's

shares listed on

the London Stock Exchange

("LSE")

d) Transaction's type

Buy-back

e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back

Within the trading session

market orders

f) Total number of shares and equivalent shares of

5,163,180

GDRs bought-back in the reporting period, out of

which:

- current number of shares bought back

4,829,480

- equivalent shares of current number of GDRs

333,700 (representing 6,674 GDRs)

bought back

  1. Total value of the transactions performed in the 6,100,075.71 reporting period (RON), out of which:

-

value of the shares acquisition (RON)

5,712,758.12

-

estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs

387,317.59

based on the exchange rate communicated by the

National Bank of Romania (RON)

  1. Total number of shares and equivalent shares of 397,217,956 GDRs repurchased since the start of the tenth buy-
    back program

- number of shares bought back

302,948,106

- equivalent shares of current number of GDRs

94.269.850 (representing 1,885,397 GDRs)

bought back

93,298,850

(representing 1,865,977 GDRs)

- equivalent shares of current number of GDRs

converted in shares from the start of tenth buy-back

programme

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

- % of subscribed share capital as at 31 October 2019

5.2170%

-

% of paid-up share capital as at 31 October 2019

5.4787%

-

% of total voting rights as at 31 October 20191

5.7791%

  1. Total value of the shares repurchased since the 431,168,734.70 start of the tenth buy-back program (RON)

- value of the shares acquisition (RON)

326,420,576.82

- estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs

104,748,157.88

based on the exchange rate communicated by the

National Bank of Romania (RON)

j) Number of shares left to be repurchased within the

352,782,044

tenth buy-back programme as of the date of this

notification2

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Market on

Weighted

average price

Volume of the

Date of the

which the

Value of the

per security

transaction

transaction

securities

transaction (currency)

(currency)*

(no. of securities)

were traded

BVB

RON 1.1865

985,484 shares

RON 1,169,276.77

25 November 2019

LSE

USD 13.4000

655 GDRs (32,750

USD 8,777.00

shares equivalent)

BVB

RON 1.1800

951,082 shares

RON 1,122,276.76

26 November 2019

LSE

USD 13.4000

6,019 GDRs (300,950

USD 80,654.60

shares equivalent)

27 November 2019

BVB

RON 1.1792

949,154 shares

RON 1,119,242.40

28 November 2019

BVB

RON 1.1774

959,998 shares

RON 1,130,301.65

29 November 2019

BVB

RON 1.1910

983,762 shares

RON 1,171,660.54

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER - Legal Representative

  1. Please recall that the treasury shares repurchased by Fondul Proprietatea within the buyback programmes do not grant voting rights. As of 31 October 2019, the total number of voting rights was 6,873,319,276.
  2. As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 4 of 14 November 2018, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 4592 on 4 December 2018, the tenth buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 750,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the tenth buyback programme is 1 January 2019 - 31 December 2019. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code

(CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,959,264,762.44 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,770,082,340.44 • Tel.: + 40 21

200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 15:29:05 UTC
