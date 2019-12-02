Fondul Proprietatea S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

Notification regarding the transactions performed within the Fund's tenth buy-back
programme
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
The undersigned, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 25 - 29 November 2019:
a) Issuer's name (buyer)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP
b) Brokers' names
London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.
• BANCA COMERCIALA ROMANA S.A.
(hereinafter referred to as "BCR") (as buy-back
agent in relation to the purchase of shares), and
• AUERBACH
GRAYSON
(hereinafter
referred to as "AGCO") (as buy-back agent in
relation to the purchase of GDRs)
c) Description of the acquired financial instruments
Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN
ROFPTAACNOR5) listed on the Bucharest Stock
Exchange ("BVB"), and
Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN
US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's
shares listed on
the London Stock Exchange
("LSE")
d) Transaction's type
Buy-back
e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back
Within the trading session
market orders
f) Total number of shares and equivalent shares of
5,163,180
GDRs bought-back in the reporting period, out of
which:
- current number of shares bought back
4,829,480
- equivalent shares of current number of GDRs
333,700 (representing 6,674 GDRs)
bought back
Total value of the transactions performed in the 6,100,075.71 reporting period (RON), out of which:
-
value of the shares acquisition (RON)
5,712,758.12
-
estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs
387,317.59
based on the exchange rate communicated by the
National Bank of Romania (RON)
Total number of shares and equivalent shares of 397,217,956 GDRs repurchased since the start of the tenth buy-
back program
- number of shares bought back
302,948,106
- equivalent shares of current number of GDRs
94.269.850 (representing 1,885,397 GDRs)
bought back
93,298,850
(representing 1,865,977 GDRs)
- equivalent shares of current number of GDRs
converted in shares from the start of tenth buy-back
- % of subscribed share capital as at 31 October 2019
5.2170%
-
% of paid-up share capital as at 31 October 2019
5.4787%
-
% of total voting rights as at 31 October 20191
5.7791%
Total value of the shares repurchased since the 431,168,734.70 start of the tenth buy-back program (RON)
- value of the shares acquisition (RON)
326,420,576.82
- estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs
104,748,157.88
based on the exchange rate communicated by the
National Bank of Romania (RON)
j) Number of shares left to be repurchased within the
352,782,044
tenth buy-back programme as of the date of this
notification2
The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:
Market on
Weighted
average price
Volume of the
Date of the
which the
Value of the
per security
transaction
transaction
securities
transaction (currency)
(currency)*
(no. of securities)
were traded
BVB
RON 1.1865
985,484 shares
RON 1,169,276.77
25 November 2019
LSE
USD 13.4000
655 GDRs (32,750
USD 8,777.00
shares equivalent)
BVB
RON 1.1800
951,082 shares
RON 1,122,276.76
26 November 2019
LSE
USD 13.4000
6,019 GDRs (300,950
USD 80,654.60
shares equivalent)
27 November 2019
BVB
RON 1.1792
949,154 shares
RON 1,119,242.40
28 November 2019
BVB
RON 1.1774
959,998 shares
RON 1,130,301.65
29 November 2019
BVB
RON 1.1910
983,762 shares
RON 1,171,660.54
* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits
Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER - Legal Representative
Please recall that the treasury shares repurchased by Fondul Proprietatea within the buyback programmes do not grant voting rights. As of 31 October 2019, the total number of voting rights was 6,873,319,276.
As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 4 of 14 November 2018, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 4592 on 4 December 2018, the tenth buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 750,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the tenth buyback programme is 1 January 2019 - 31 December 2019. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.
