Fondul Proprietatea S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

The undersigned, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 25 - 29 November 2019:

Notification regarding the transactions performed within the Fund's tenth buy-back

- % of subscribed share capital as at 31 October 2019 5.2170% - % of paid-up share capital as at 31 October 2019 5.4787% - % of total voting rights as at 31 October 20191 5.7791%

Total value of the shares repurchased since the 431,168,734.70 start of the tenth buy-back program (RON)

- value of the shares acquisition (RON) 326,420,576.82 - estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs 104,748,157.88 based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania (RON) j) Number of shares left to be repurchased within the 352,782,044 tenth buy-back programme as of the date of this notification2

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Market on Weighted average price Volume of the Date of the which the Value of the per security transaction transaction securities transaction (currency) (currency)* (no. of securities) were traded BVB RON 1.1865 985,484 shares RON 1,169,276.77 25 November 2019 LSE USD 13.4000 655 GDRs (32,750 USD 8,777.00 shares equivalent) BVB RON 1.1800 951,082 shares RON 1,122,276.76 26 November 2019 LSE USD 13.4000 6,019 GDRs (300,950 USD 80,654.60 shares equivalent) 27 November 2019 BVB RON 1.1792 949,154 shares RON 1,119,242.40 28 November 2019 BVB RON 1.1774 959,998 shares RON 1,130,301.65 29 November 2019 BVB RON 1.1910 983,762 shares RON 1,171,660.54

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER - Legal Representative

Please recall that the treasury shares repurchased by Fondul Proprietatea within the buyback programmes do not grant voting rights. As of 31 October 2019, the total number of voting rights was 6,873,319,276. As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 4 of 14 November 2018, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 4592 on 4 December 2018, the tenth buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 750,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the tenth buyback programme is 1 January 2019 - 31 December 2019. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.

