FONDUL PROPRIETATEA ORD

(FP)
News Summary

Fondul Proprietatea S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

04/21/2020 | 10:23am EDT

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Re:

Notification regarding the buy-back transactions

From:

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 13 - 16 April 2020:

a) Issuer's name (buyer)

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP

London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

b) Brokers' names

SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and

AUERBACH GRAYSON

c) Description of the acquired financial instruments and

Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN

trading place

ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the

Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and

Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN

US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's

shares listed and traded on the London Stock

Exchange ("LSE")

d) Transaction's type

Buy-back

e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back

Within the trading session

market orders

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Date of the

Weighted

Weighted

Volume of

Volume of

Value of the

Value of the

transaction

average

average

the

the

transaction

transaction with

price per

price per

transaction

transaction

with shares

GDRs (USD)

share

GDR

(no. of

(no. of

(RON)

(RON)*

(USD)*

shares)

GDRs)

13 April

1.1749

-

4,265,664

-

5,011,728.63

-

2020

14 April

1.1739

-

2,668,157

-

3,132,149.50

-

2020

15 April

1.1489

12.7000

2,542,219

163

2,920,755.41

2,070.10

2020

16 April

1.1532

12.7000

2,551,413

50

2,942,289.47

635

2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Number of

shares and GDRs

12,027,453

213 GDRs

-

-

bought-back during the reporting

shares

(representing

period

10,650

shares)

Total value of the transactions

-

14,006,923.01

2,705.10 USD

performed in the reporting period

RON total

total value of the

value of the

GDRs acquisition

shares

acquisition

11,947.14RON

estimated value

of the equivalent

shares of GDRs

based on the

exchange rate

communicated by

the National

Bank of Romania

Total number of shares and GDRs

202,830,966

1,789,398

-

-

bought-back and total value of

shares

GDRs

transactions performed during 2020

(representing

89,469,900

shares)

Number of shares left to be

507,699,134 shares

repurchased within the eleventh

buy-back programme1 as of the date

of this notification

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER - Legal Representative

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 15 November 2019, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 5122/09.12.2019, the eleventh buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 800,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the eleventh buyback programme is 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code

(CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,959,264,762.44 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,770,082,340.44 • Tel.: + 40 21

200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 14:22:04 UTC
