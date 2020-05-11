Fondul Proprietatea S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

To: FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE Re: Notification regarding the buy-back transactions From: FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 4 May - 8 May 2020:

a) Issuer's name (buyer)FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP

London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

b) Brokers' names • SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and • AUERBACH GRAYSON c) Description of the acquired financial instruments and Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN trading place ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's shares listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") d) Transaction's type Buy-back e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back Within the trading session market orders

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Date of the Weighted Weighted Volume of Volume of Value of the Value of the transaction average average the the transaction transaction with price per price per transaction transaction with shares GDRs (USD) share GDR (no. of (no. of (RON) (RON)* (USD)* shares) GDRs) 4 May 2020 1.1357 12.7000 1,630,363 2,895 1,851,603.26 36,766.50 5 May 2020 1.1413 - 1,253,727 - 1,430,878.63 6 May 2020 1.1537 - 1,429,626 - 1,649,359.52 - 7 May 2020 1.1450 - 1,279,317 - 1,464,817.97 - 8 May 2020 1.1641 - 1,225,026 - 1,426,052.77 - Number of shares and GDRs 6,818,059 2,895 - -

