Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Funds  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  Fondul Proprietatea Ord    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA ORD

(FP)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryAll news

Fondul Proprietatea S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 09:33am EDT

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Re:

Notification regarding the buy-back transactions

From:

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 18 May - 22 May 2020:

a) Issuer's name (buyer)FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP

London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

b) Brokers' names

SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and

AUERBACH GRAYSON

c) Description of the acquired financial instruments and

Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN

trading place

ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the

Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and

Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN

US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's

shares listed and traded on the London Stock

Exchange ("LSE")

d) Transaction's type

Buy-back

e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back

Within the trading session

market orders

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Date of the

Weighted

Weighted

Volume of

Volume of

Value of the

Value of the

transaction

average

average

the

the

transaction

transaction with

price per

price per

transaction

transaction

with shares

GDRs (USD)

share

GDR

(no. of

(no. of

(RON)

(RON)*

(USD)*

shares)

GDRs)

18 May

1.1864

13.000

979,974

3,755

1,162,641.15

48,815

2020

19 May

1.1945

-

968,640

-

1,157,040.48

-

2020

20 May

1.2007

-

942,041

-

1,131,108.63

-

2020

21 May

1.2318

13.3000

962,132

4,912

1,185,154.20

65,329.60

2020

22 May

1.2579

13.5000

999,118

5,041

1,256,790.53

68,053.50

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code

(CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,959,264,762.44 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,770,082,340.44 • Tel.: + 40 21

200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Date of the

Weighted

Weighted

Volume of

Volume of

Value of the

Value of the

transaction

average

average

the

the

transaction

transaction with

price per

price per

transaction

transaction

with shares

GDRs (USD)

share

GDR

(no. of

(no. of

(RON)

(RON)*

(USD)*

shares)

GDRs)

2020

Number of shares and GDRs

4,851,905

13,708

-

-

bought-back during the reporting

shares

GDRs

period

(representing

685.400

shares)

Total value of the transactions

-

-

5,892,734.99

182,198.10 USD

performed in the reporting period

RON total

total value of the

value of the

GDRs

shares

acquisition

acquisition

807,954.09

RON estimated

value of the

equivalent shares

of GDRs based

on the exchange

rate

communicated

by the National

Bank of Romania

Total number of shares and GDRs

234,817,727

1,837,970

297,849,672.93

28,187,766.99

bought-back and total value of

shares

GDRs

RON total

USD total value

transactions performed during 2020

(representing

value of the

of the GDRs

91,898,500

shares

acquisition

shares)

acquisition

122,271,757.45

RON estimated

value of the

equivalent shares

of GDRs based

on the exchange

rate

communicated

by the National

Bank of Romania

Number of shares left to be

473,283,773 shares

repurchased within the eleventh

buy-back programme1 as of the date

of this notification

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 15 November 2019, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 5122/09.12.2019, the eleventh buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 800,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the eleventh buyback programme is 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code

(CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,959,264,762.44 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,770,082,340.44 • Tel.: + 40 21

200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER - Legal Representative

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code

(CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 3,959,264,762.44 RON, Paid-up share capital RON 3,770,082,340.44 • Tel.: + 40 21

200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 13:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FONDUL PROPRIETATEA ORD
09:33aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed duri..
PU
05/18FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed duri..
PU
05/11FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed duri..
PU
05/04FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed duri..
PU
04/28FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S A : The resolutions of the 28 April 2020 General Sharehold..
PU
04/28FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Planned IPO of Romania's Hidroelectrica unlikely in 2020, ..
RE
04/28FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Proxy Statments
CO
04/27FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed duri..
PU
04/21FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed duri..
PU
04/13FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed duri..
PU
More news
Financials (RON)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 8 301 M
Chart FONDUL PROPRIETATEA ORD
Duration : Period :
Fondul Proprietatea Ord Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,28 RON
Last Close Price 1,27 RON
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Cornelis van Groningen Director
Piotr Rymaszewski Director
Mark Henry Gitenstein Independent Director
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Non-Executive Director
Catalin Cadaru Manager-Financial Reporting & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA ORD-1.17%1 868
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-21.07%6 221
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.86%3 231
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.06%2 382
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-44.70%1 678
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-37.20%1 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group