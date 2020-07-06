Fondul Proprietatea S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

To:

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Re: Notification regarding the buy-back transactions

From: FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 29 June - 3 July 2020:

a) Issuer's name (buyer) FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP. b) Brokers' names • SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and • AUERBACH GRAYSON c) Description of the acquired financial instruments and Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN trading place ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's shares listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") d) Transaction's type Buy-back e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back Within the trading session market orders

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Date of the transaction Weighted average price per share (RON)* Weighted average price per GDR (USD)* Volume of the transaction (no. of shares) Volume of the transaction (no. of GDRs) Value of the transaction with shares (RON) Value of the transaction with GDRs (USD) 29 June 2020 1.2516 14.2000 914,260 750 1,144,287.82 10,650.00 30 June 2020 1.2550 14.4000 870,484 13,381 1,092,457.42 192,686.40 1 July 2020 1.2633 14.4000 858,427 7,174 1,084,450.83 103,305.60 2 July 2020 1.2635 14.5000 836,598 6,771 1,057,041.57 98,179.50 3 July 2020 1.2682 - 756,263 - 959,092.74 -

Date of the transaction Weighted average price per share (RON)* Weighted average price per GDR (USD)* Volume of the transaction (no. of shares) Volume of the transaction (no. of GDRs) Value of the transaction with shares (RON) Value of the transaction with GDRs (USD) Number of shares and GDRs bought-back during the reporting period 4,236,032 shares 28,076 GDRs (representing 1,403,800 shares) - - Total value of the transactions performed in the reporting period - - 5,337,330.38 RON total value of the shares acquisition 404,821.50 USD total value of the GDRs acquisition 1,744,177.66 RON estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania Total number of shares and GDRs bought-back and total value of transactions performed during 2020 262,021,563 shares 1,916,537 GDRs (representing 95,826,850 shares) 331,367,161.93 RON total value of the shares acquisition 29,299,012.43 USD total value of the GDRs acquisition 127,067,992.94 RON estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania Number of shares left to be repurchased within the eleventh buy-back programme1 as of the date of this notification 442,151,587 shares

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER - Legal Representative

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 15 November 2019, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 5122/09.12.2019, the eleventh buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 800,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the eleventh buyback programme is 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.