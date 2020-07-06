Fondul Proprietatea S A : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program
0
07/06/2020 | 09:59am EDT
To:
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Re:Notification regarding the buy-back transactions
From: FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Considering article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and Article 26 (3) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 on markets in financial instruments,FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP"/the"Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during29 June-3 July 2020:
a)Issuer's name (buyer)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP
London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.
b) Brokers'names
•SWISS CAPITAL S.A., and
•AUERBACH GRAYSON
c) Description of the acquired financial instruments and
Ordinary sharesissued by the Fund (ISIN
trading place
ROFPTAACNOR5) listed and traded on the
Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and
Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs")(ISIN
US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's
shares listed and traded on the London Stock
Exchange ("LSE")
d) Transaction's type
Buy-back
e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back
Within the trading session
market orders
The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:
Date of the transaction
Weighted average price per share (RON)*
Weighted average price per
GDR (USD)*
Volume of the transaction
(no. of shares)
Volume of the transaction
(no. of GDRs)
Value of the transaction with shares
(RON)
Value of the transaction with
GDRs (USD)
29 June 2020
1.2516
14.2000
914,260
750
1,144,287.82
10,650.00
30 June 2020
1.2550
14.4000
870,484
13,381
1,092,457.42
192,686.40
1 July 2020
1.2633
14.4000
858,427
7,174
1,084,450.83
103,305.60
2 July 2020
1.2635
14.5000
836,598
6,771
1,057,041.57
98,179.50
3 July 2020
1.2682
-
756,263
-
959,092.74
-
Date of the transaction
Weighted average price per share (RON)*
Weighted average price per
GDR (USD)*
Volume of the transaction
(no. of shares)
Volume of the transaction
(no. of GDRs)
Value of the transaction with shares
(RON)
Value of the transaction with
GDRs (USD)
Number of shares and GDRs bought-back during the reporting period
4,236,032 shares
28,076 GDRs (representing 1,403,800 shares)
-
-
Total value of the transactions performed in the reporting period
-
-
5,337,330.38 RON total value of the shares acquisition
404,821.50 USD total value of the
GDRs acquisition 1,744,177.66 RON estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania
Total number of shares and GDRs bought-back and total value of transactions performed during 2020
262,021,563 shares
1,916,537
GDRs (representing 95,826,850 shares)
331,367,161.93
RON total value of the shares acquisition
29,299,012.43 USD total value of the GDRs acquisition 127,067,992.94 RON estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania
Number of shares left to be repurchased within the eleventh buy-back programme1as of the date of this notification
442,151,587 shares
* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits
Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER - Legal Representative
1As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 15 November 2019, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 5122/09.12.2019, the eleventh buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 800,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs").The duration of the eleventh buyback programme is 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.
Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 13:58:01 UTC