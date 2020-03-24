Fondul Proprietatea S A : Voting recommendations and supporting materials related to the 28 April 2020 shareholders' meetings

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to the provisions of Article 99 letter (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Voting recommendations and supporting materials related to the 28 April 2020

shareholders' meetings

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), would like to remind shareholders that the Fund Manager has summoned the Fund's Extraordinary ("EGM") and Ordinary ("OGM") General Shareholders' Meetings for 28 April 2020 at "Radisson Blu" Hotel, 63-81 Calea Victoriei Street, Atlas Room, 1st District, Bucharest, 010065, Romania, starting at 11 a.m. (Romanian time) for EGM, and 12 p.m. (Romanian time) for the OGM.

The entire EGM and OGM supporting documentation is available for the

shareholders' reference at https://www.fondulproprietatea.ro/home/investor- relations/gsm-information/gsm-documentation/2020.html.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of our shareholders and for prudency reasons, in order to ensure compliance with the legal provisions, the Fund Manager recommends voting by correspondence, in accordance with the procedures described in the convening notice.

The Fund Manager recommends voting in favour of all the points on the EGM's

and OGM's agenda, except for point 5 letter (b) of the OGM agenda (i.e. the

simultaneous termination of the mandate of Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. as the alternative investment fund manager and sole director of the Fund, and of the Management Agreement signed between Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. and the Fund), for which we recommend voting

"against".

Our recommendation for a vote against this point of the agenda is based on the fact that the Fund Manager has taken all reasonable actions within its powers to narrow the trading discount, but the evolution of the trading discount is independent from the exclusive will of the Fund Manager. For details regarding the measures taken to reduce the discount, as well as the significant challenges encountered, please refer to the Performance Report, which is available on the Fund's website mentioned above, as part of the supporting documentation for the OGM.