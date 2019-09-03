Fondul Proprietatea : Convening notice for Fondul Proprietatea's 15 November 2019 GSM 0 09/03/2019 | 12:22pm EDT Send by mail :

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange Current report according to Article 234 para. (1) letter c) of the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as well as the provisions of Article 99 letter a) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments Important events to be reported: Convening notice of the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. to be held on 15 November 2019 Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA ("Fondul Proprietatea" / the "Company"), hereby, publishes the Convening notice of Fondul Proprietatea's Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meetings Of Shareholders (the "Meetings ") to be held on 15 November 2019, approved by Fondul Proprietatea's Board of Nominees on 3 September 2019, and enclosed in the Annex to this report. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. shall take place at "Radisson Blu" Hotel, 63-81 Calea Victoriei Street, Atlas Room, 1st District, Bucharest, 010065, Romania, commencing 11:00 AM (Romanian time). The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. shall take place at "Radisson Blu" Hotel, 63-81 Calea Victoriei Street, Atlas Room, 1st District, Bucharest, 010065, Romania, commencing 12:00 PM (Romanian time). Please note that only the persons registered as shareholders of the Company on 17 October 2019 (considered as the "Reference Date") in the Shareholders' Register kept by Depozitarul Central S.A. have the right to participate and vote at the EGM and OGM. Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch acting as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. Johan MEYER Legal Representative Report date: 3 September 2019 Name of the issuing entity: Fondul Proprietatea S.A. Name of the issuing entity: Fondul Proprietatea S.A. Registered office: 78-80 Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017 Phone/fax number: Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600 Fax: + 40 21 200 9631 Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 18253260 Order number in the Trade Register: J40/21901/2005 Subscribed share capital: RON 4,733,020,898.32 Paid-up share capital: RON 4,543,838,476.32 Number of shares in issue: 9,101,963,266 Number of paid shares: 8,738,150,916 Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange GDRs on London Stock Exchange ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania. • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 4,733,020,898.32, Paid-up Share Capital: RON 4,543,838,476.32 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro ________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CONVENING NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY AND ORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS OF FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., a société à responsabilité limitée qualifying as an alternative investment fund manager under article 5 of the Luxembourg law of 12 July 2013 on alternative investment fund managers, authorized by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier under no. A00000154/21 November 2013, whose registered office is located at 8a, rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg register of commerce and companies under number B36.979, registered with the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority under number PJM07.1AFIASMDLUX0037/10 March 2016 (the "Fund Manager" / "Sole Director"), in its capacity as the alternative investment fund manager and sole director of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., a joint-stock company incorporated under the laws of Romania, qualifying as an alternative investment fund, with its headquarters in Bucharest, 78-80 Buzeşti Street, 7th floor, 1st District, Romania, registered with the Trade Registry under no. J40/21901/2005, Sole Registration Code 18253260, with a subscribed registered share capital of RON 4,733,020,898.32 and paid-up share capital of RON 4,543,838,476.32 ( the " Company"/"FP" ), Considering The provisions of Articles 12 - 13 of the Company's in force Constitutive Act;

The provisions of Companies' Law no. 31/1990, republished, with its subsequent amendments and supplementations ( Companies' Law no. 31/1990 );

); The provisions of Article 21 of CNVM Regulation no. 4/2010 on the registration with CNVM and the operation of the company "Fondul Proprietatea" S.A., as well as on trading the shares issued by this company;

The provisions of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 32/2012 on undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities and investment management companies, as well as for the amendment and supplementation of Law no. 297/2004;

The provisions of Regulation of the Financial Supervisory Authority no. 4/2013 regarding depositary receipts ( Regulation no. 4/2013 );

); The provisions of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations ( Issuers' Law );

CONVOKES: The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. on 15 November 2019, 11:00 AM (Romanian time), at "Radisson Blu" Hotel, 63-81 Calea Victoriei Street, Atlas Room, 1st District, Bucharest, 010065, Romania (EGM), and The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. on 15 November 2019, 12:00 PM (Romanian time), at "Radisson Blu" Hotel, 63-81 Calea Victoriei Street, Atlas Room, 1st District, Bucharest, 010065, Romania (OGM). Only the persons registered as shareholders of the Company on 17 October 2019 (the Reference Date) in the register of shareholders kept by Depozitarul Central S.A. have the right to participate and vote at the EGM and OGM. The agenda of the EGM is as follows. The approval of the authorization of the Sole Director to buy-back shares of Fondul Proprietatea S.A., global depositary receipts or depositary interests corresponding to shares of Fondul Proprietatea S.A., via trading on the regular market on which the shares, the global depositary receipts or the depositary interests corresponding to the shares of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. are listed, or bought through public tender offers, in compliance with the applicable law, for a maximum number of 800,000,000 treasury shares (being in the form of shares and/or shares equivalent as described above), starting with 1 January 2020 until 31 December 2020. The buy-back shall be performed at a price that cannot be lower than RON 0.2 / share or higher than RON 2 / share. In case of acquisitions of global depositary receipts or depositary interests corresponding to shares of Fondul Proprietatea S.A., the calculation of shares in relation to the aforementioned thresholds shall be based on the number of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. shares underlying such instruments and their minimum and maximum acquisition price in the currency equivalent (at the relevant official exchange rate published by the National Bank of Romania valid for the date on which the instruments are purchased) shall be within the price limits applicable to the share buy-backsabove-mentioned, and shall be calculated based on the number of shares represented by each global depositary receipt or depositary interest. The transaction can only have as object fully paid shares, global depositary receipts or depositary interests corresponding to the shares. The said buy- back programme is aimed at the share capital decrease of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. in accordance with Article 207 paragraph (1) letter (c) of Companies' Law no. 31/1990. This buy-back programme implementation will be subject to the availability of the necessary financing sources. In accordance with Article 176 paragraph (1) of Regulation no. 5/2018, the approval of 29 November 2019 as the Ex - Date , computed in accordance with the provisions of Article 2 paragraph (2) letter (l) of Regulation no. 5/2018, and 2 December 2019 as the Registration Date , computed in accordance with the provisions of Article 86 paragraph (1) of Issuers' Law. As they are not applicable to this EGM, the shareholders do not decide on the other aspects provided by Article 176 paragraph (1) of Regulation no. 5/2018 such as date of the guaranteed participation and the payment date.

The empowerment, with authority to be substituted, of Johan Meyer to sign the shareholders' resolutions and the amended and restated form of the Constitutive Act, if the case, as well as any other documents in connection therewith, and to carry out all procedures and formalities set out by law for the purpose of implementing the shareholders' resolutions, including formalities for publication and registration thereof with the Trade Registry or with any other public institution. The agenda of the OGM is as follows. The approval of 2020 budget of Fondul Proprietatea S.A., in accordance with the supporting materials. In accordance with Article 176 paragraph (1) of Regulation no. 5/2018, the approval of 29 November 2019 as the Ex - Date , computed in accordance with the provisions of Article 2 paragraph (2) letter (l) of Regulation no. 5/2018, and 2 December 2019 as the Registration Date , computed in accordance with the provisions of Article 86 paragraph (1) of Issuers' Law. As they are not applicable to this OGM, the shareholders do not decide on the other aspects provided by Article 176 paragraph (1) of Regulation no. 5/2018 such as date of the guaranteed participation and the payment date. 3. The empowerment, with authority to be substituted, of Johan Meyer to sign the shareholders' resolutions, as well as any other documents in connection therewith, and to carry out all procedures and formalities set out by law for the purpose of implementing the shareholders' resolution, including formalities for publication and registration thereof with the Trade Registry or with any other public institution. *** GENERAL INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO THE EGM & OGM The right to include new items on the agenda. The right to present drafts of resolutions for the items included on the agenda or for the items proposed for inclusion on the agenda. In accordance with the provisions of Article 1171, paragraph (1) of Companies' Law no. 31/1990, Article 92 paragraph (3) of Issuers' Law, Article 189 of Regulation no. 5/2018 and the provisions of Article 13, paragraph (5) of the Company's Constitutive Act, one or several shareholders representing individually or jointly at least 5% of the Company's share capital may request the Sole Administrator of the Company the introduction of additional items on the agenda of the EGM/OGM and/or the presentation of draft resolutions for the items included or proposed to be included on the agenda of the EGM/OGM. These requests must comply, cumulatively, with the following requirements: in the case of natural person shareholders , they must be accompanied by copies of the shareholders' identity documents (the identity documents presented by the shareholders must allow their identification in Company's registry of shareholders kept by Depozitarul Central SA), and in the case of legal entity shareholders , they must be accompanied by: the original or a true copy of the findings certificate issued by the Trade Registry (in Romanian "certificat constatator") or any other document, in original or true copy, issued by a competent authority of the state where the shareholder is duly incorporated, all being no older than 12 months as from the date of the EGM/OGM convening notice publication, allowing for the identification thereof in the Company's registry of shareholders kept by Depozitarul Central SA;

the capacity of shareholder's legal representative shall be taken from the Shareholders' Registry issued by Depozitarul Central SA; however, if the shareholder did not inform in a timely manner Depozitarul Central SA of its legal representative (so that the shareholders' registry at the Reference Date reflect that), then the findings certificate/similar documents mentioned above must comprise the capacity of legal representative of the shareholder;

the documents attesting the legal representative capacity drafted in a foreign language other than English shall be accompanied by their translation into Romanian or English performed by a certified translator. The Company shall not request that the documents attesting the shareholder's legal representative capacity be notarised or apostilled. The same identification requirements mentioned above shall also be applicable to the legal representative of the shareholders addressing questions regarding the items on the agenda of EGM/OGM. they must be accompanied by a justification and/or a draft resolution proposed for passing, and they must be sent to and registered at the Company's headquarters in Bucharest, 78-80 Buzești Street, 7 th floor, 1 st district, postal code 011017, Romania by any type of courier service with proof of delivery (bearing the signature and seal, if the case, of the shareholders or, as the case may be, their legal representatives) or by e-mail with incorporated extended electronic signature in accordance with Law no. 455/2001 on the electronic signature at office@fondulproprietatea.ro by 23 September 2019, 6:00 PM (Romanian time). __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania. • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 4,733,020,898.32, Paid-up Share Capital: RON 4,543,838,476.32 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro ________________________________________________________________________________________________________ In order to identify and prove the shareholder capacity of a person making proposals to supplement the agenda (or addressing questions according to Article 1172 paragraph (3) of Companies' Law and with Article 198 of Regulation no. 5/2018), the Company may request such person to provide a statement indicating the shareholder capacity and the number of shares held. Information materials and questions related to the agenda Each shareholder, irrespective of how many shares he/she/it owns from the Company's share capital, has the right to ask questions regarding the issues on the agenda of the general meeting. The questions shall be sent to the Company's headquarters in Bucharest, 78-80 Buzeşti Street, 7th floor, 1st District, postal code 011017 or to office@fondulproprietatea.ro, so that they are received by the Company by 13 November 2019, 11:00 AM (Romanian time), for the purpose of good process and preparation of the general meeting. Shareholders which did not submit the questions until 13 November 2019, 11:00 AM (Romanian time), can address the questions during the general meeting. The Company shall answer the questions asked by the shareholders during the meetings; the questions may be answered as well on the Q&A section of the website of the Company: www.fondulproprietatea.ro. The identification requirements mentioned above in the section on supplementing the agenda are also applicable to a natural person shareholder and/or the legal representative of a legal entity addressing questions regarding the items on the agenda of the EGM/OGM. Commencing with 6 September 2019, the general procedure for organizing general meetings (including the procedure for voting through a representative with a special/general power of attorney, the procedure which allows voting by correspondence, the procedure regarding secret vote), the drafts of special and general proxy to be used for voting by representative by special/general proxy, and the drafts to be used for voting by correspondence shall be available on working days at the Company's headquarters in Bucharest, 78-80 Buzeşti St., 7th floor, 1st District, postal code 011017, Romania, between 09:00 AM and 5:00 PM (Romanian time), as well as on the official website of the Company: www.fondulproprietatea.ro. Commencing with 11 October 2019, all the other information materials regarding the items included on the agenda of the EGM/OGM, including the draft resolutions proposed to be passed within the meeting, shall be available at the same coordinates above-mentioned. The shareholders of the Company may receive, upon request, copies of the documents related to the issues on the agenda of the EGM/OGM. The attendance and voting to the General Meetings Global Depositary Receipts Holders In accordance with Regulation no. 4/2013, the persons holding Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) (issued based on the shares issued by FP) at the Reference Date can vote within EGM/OGM through the means of the Issuer of the GDRs (i.e. The Bank of New York Mellon - Issuer of the GDRs) which will have the quality of shareholder within the meaning and for the application of the provisions of Regulation no. 5/2018 and Issuers' Law. The Issuer of the GDRs is fully responsible for the correct, complete and on time information of the GDR holders, with the observance of the provisions comprised in the GDR issuance documents, with respect to the documents and supporting materials correspondent to the EGM/OGM made available by FP. The Issuer of the GDRs will vote in the EGM/OGM in accordance and within the limits of the instructions of the GDR holders (having this quality at the Reference Date), as well as with the observance of the provisions comprised in the GDR issuance documents. 