Fondul Proprietatea : Legal representation changes at the level of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Report date:
5 October 2018
Name of the issuing entity:
Current report according to Article 99 (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Market Operator, Title
Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
II, Issuers and Financial Instruments
Registered office:
Important events to be reported:
78-80 Buzesti Street
7th floor, district 1,
Legal representation changes at the level of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
Bucharest, 011017
Phone/fax number:
Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest
|
Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600
Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager (the "Investment Manager") of
Fax: + 40 21 200 9631
Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), announces that, with effect from 5
Email:
office@fondulproprietatea.ro
October 2018, Mr. Dan Gheorghe, Mr. Călin Meteș, and Mr. Daniel Naftali,
Internet:
investment analysts will become legal representatives of the Investment
www.fondulproprietatea.ro
Manager.
Sole Registration Code with
the Trade Register Office:
Starting with 12 December 2018, the legal representation of the Fund will be as
18253260
Order number in the Trade
follows:
Register:
J40/21901/2005
• At the level of the Alternative Investment Fund Manager, i.e. Franklin
Subscribed share capital:
Templeton International Services S.à r.l.: Mr. Craig Blair, Mr. Dan Gheorghe, Mr.
RON 4,771,610,196.08
Călin Meteș, Mr. Johan Meyer, Mr. Daniel Naftali, Mr. Mike Sommer and Mrs.
Paid-up share capital:
Denise Voss, as permanent representatives, with Mr. Johan Meyer being also
RON 4,582,427,774.08
Number of shares in issue:
the portfolio manager of the Fund;
9,176,173,454
Number of paid shares:
• At the level of the Investment Manager: Mr. Johan Meyer as CEO and
8,812,361,104
legal representative and Mr. Dan Gheorghe, Mr. Călin Meteș, Mr. Daniel Naftali
Regulated market on which
as legal representatives.
the issued securities are
traded:
Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch acting as
Shares on Bucharest Stock
Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Exchange
GDRs on London Stock
Johan Meyer
Legal Representative
Exchange