Fondul Proprietatea : Legal representation changes at the level of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

10/05/2018 | 05:33pm CEST

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Report date:

5 October 2018

Name of the issuing entity:

Current report according to Article 99 (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Market Operator, Title

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Registered office:

Important events to be reported:

78-80 Buzesti Street

7th floor, district 1,

Legal representation changes at the level of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number:

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest

Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600

Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager (the "Investment Manager") of

Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), announces that, with effect from 5

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

October 2018, Mr. Dan Gheorghe, Mr. Călin Meteș, and Mr. Daniel Naftali,

Internet:

investment analysts will become legal representatives of the Investment

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Manager.

Sole Registration Code with

the Trade Register Office:

Starting with 12 December 2018, the legal representation of the Fund will be as

18253260

Order number in the Trade

follows:

Register:

J40/21901/2005

At the level of the Alternative Investment Fund Manager, i.e. Franklin

Subscribed share capital:

Templeton International Services S.à r.l.: Mr. Craig Blair, Mr. Dan Gheorghe, Mr.

RON 4,771,610,196.08

Călin Meteș, Mr. Johan Meyer, Mr. Daniel Naftali, Mr. Mike Sommer and Mrs.

Paid-up share capital:

Denise Voss, as permanent representatives, with Mr. Johan Meyer being also

RON 4,582,427,774.08

Number of shares in issue:

the portfolio manager of the Fund;

9,176,173,454

Number of paid shares:

At the level of the Investment Manager: Mr. Johan Meyer as CEO and

8,812,361,104

legal representative and Mr. Dan Gheorghe, Mr. Călin Meteș, Mr. Daniel Naftali

Regulated market on which

as legal representatives.

the issued securities are

traded:

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch acting as

Shares on Bucharest Stock

Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Exchange

GDRs on London Stock

Johan Meyer

Legal Representative

Exchange

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania. • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 4,854,034,784.56, Paid-up Share Capital: RON 4,664,852,362.56 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 15:32:02 UTC
