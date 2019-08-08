Fondul Proprietatea : Legal representation changes at the level of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 234 para. (1) letter g) of the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as well as the provisions of Article 99 letter h) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments.

Important events to be reported:

Legal representation changes at the level of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager (the "Investment Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), announces that, with effect from 8 August 2019, Mr. Eric Bedell, Mr. John Hosie, Mr. Rafal Kwasny, Mr. Luis Perez and Mr. Boris Petrovic have been registered with the Trade Registry as permanent representatives of Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L. ("FTIS") in its capacity as the Fund's alternative investment fund manager and Sole Director (the "Alternative Investment Fund Manager").

Therefore, effective as of today, the legal representation at the level of the Alternative Investment Fund Manager and Sole Director will be as follows: Mr. Eric Bedell, Mr. Craig Blair, Mr. Dan Gheorghe, Mr. John Hosie, Mr. Rafal Kwasny, Mr. Călin Meteș, Mr. Johan Meyer, Mr. Daniel Naftali, Mr. Luis Perez, Mr. Boris Petrovic and Mrs. Denise Voss, as permanent representatives, with Mr. Johan Meyer being also the portfolio manager of the Fund.

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch acting as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative