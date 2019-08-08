Log in
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fondul Proprietatea : Legal representation changes at the level of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

08/08/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 234 para. (1) letter g) of the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as well as the provisions of Article 99 letter h) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments.

Important events to be reported:

Legal representation changes at the level of Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager (the "Investment Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), announces that, with effect from 8 August 2019, Mr. Eric Bedell, Mr. John Hosie, Mr. Rafal Kwasny, Mr. Luis Perez and Mr. Boris Petrovic have been registered with the Trade Registry as permanent representatives of Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L. ("FTIS") in its capacity as the Fund's alternative investment fund manager and Sole Director (the "Alternative Investment Fund Manager").

Therefore, effective as of today, the legal representation at the level of the Alternative Investment Fund Manager and Sole Director will be as follows: Mr. Eric Bedell, Mr. Craig Blair, Mr. Dan Gheorghe, Mr. John Hosie, Mr. Rafal Kwasny, Mr. Călin Meteș, Mr. Johan Meyer, Mr. Daniel Naftali, Mr. Luis Perez, Mr. Boris Petrovic and Mrs. Denise Voss, as permanent representatives, with Mr. Johan Meyer being also the portfolio manager of the Fund.

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch acting as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent Representative

Report date:

8 August 2019

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office:

78-80 Buzesti Street

7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number:

Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600

Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:

18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed share capital:

RON 4,733,020,898.32

Paid-up share capital:

RON 4,543,838,476.32

Number of shares in issue:

9,101,963,266

Number of paid shares:

8,738,150,916

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania. • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260,

registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 4,733,020,898.32, Paid-up Share Capital: RON 4,543,838,476.32 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631;

Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 16:39:03 UTC
Financials (RON)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 7 781 M
Chart FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Duration : Period :
Fondul Proprietatea SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,01  RON
Last Close Price 1,10  RON
Spread / Highest target -2,65%
Spread / Average Target -8,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sorin-Mihai Mindrutescu Chairman
Steven van Groningen Director
Mark Henry Gitenstein Independent Director
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Director
Grzegorz Maciej Konieczny Head-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA1 848
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.97%7 813
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 223
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP7.14%2 901
HERCULES CAPITAL INC17.10%1 350
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC10.34%1 323
