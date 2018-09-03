Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

To: FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE Re: Notification regarding the transactions performed within the ninth buy-back programme From: FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

The undersigned, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP / The Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 27 - 31 August 2018:

a) Issuer's name (buyer)

b) Broker's namec) Description of the acquired financial instrumentsd) Transaction's type

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

WOOD & COMPANY FINANCIAL SERVICES A.S. (as buy-back agent in relation to the purchase of shares), and

JEFFERIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (as buy-back agent in relation to the purchase of GDRs) Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN ROFPTAACNOR5) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and

Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's shares listed on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") Buy-back

e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back Within the trading session market orders f) Total number of shares and equivalent shares of 4,052,768 GDRs bought-back in the reporting period, out of which:

- current number of shares bought back

402,768

- equivalent shares of current number of GDRs 3,650,000 bought back g) Total value of the transactions performed in the 3,638,425.86 reporting period (RON), out of which:

- value of the shares acquisition (RON) h) Total number of shares and equivalent shares of GDRs repurchased since the start of the ninth buy-back program 372,577.29 3,265,848.57 1,411,365,910 - number of shares bought back 809,213,310 - equivalent shares of current number of GDRs 602,152,600 (representing 12,043,052 GDRs) bought back - equivalent shares of current number of GDRs 587,737,150 (representing 11,754,743 GDRs) converted in shares from the start of ninth buy- back programme - % of subscribed share capital as at 13 August 2018 15.38% (and 16.19% computed to the total outstanding - "Reference Date" for 4 September 2018 EGM treasury shares and equivalent)

- estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania (RON)

- % of paid-up share capital as at 13 August 2018 16.02% (and 16.86% computed to the total outstanding "Reference Date" for 4 September 2018 EGMtreasury shares and equivalent)

- % of total voting rights as at 13 August 2018 - 19.23% (and 20.24% computed to the total outstanding

"Reference Date" for 4 September 2018 EGMtreasury shares and equivalent)

i) Total value of the shares repurchased since the start 1,315,780,140.98 of the ninth buy-back program (RON)

- value of the shares acquisition (RON) 754,291,019.90

- estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs 561,489,121.08 based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania (RON)

j) Number of shares left to be repurchased within the 349,658,592 ninth buy-back programme as of the date of this notification1

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Date of the transaction Market on which the securities were traded Average price per security (currency) Volume of the transaction (no. of securities) Value of the transaction (currency) 27 August 2018 BVB RON 0.9300 250,709 shares RON 233,159.37 28 August 2018 BVB RON 0.9240 48,981 shares RON 45,258.44 LSE USD 11.2000 18,000 GDRs (900,000 shares equivalent) USD 201,600.00 29 August 2018 BVB RON 0.9260 12,411 shares RON 11,492.59 LSE USD 11.3000 19,000 GDRs (950,000 shares equivalent) USD 214,700.00 30 August 2018 BVB RON 0.9125 63,969 shares RON 58,371.71 LSE USD 11.2000 18,000 GDRs (900,000 shares equivalent) USD 201,600.00 31 August 2018 BVB RON 0.9100 26,698 shares RON 24,295.18 LSE USD 11.2500 18,000 GDRs (900,000 shares equivalent) USD 202,500.00

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Legal Representative

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 26 October 2017, the ninth buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of shares and / or equivalent GDRs corresponding to the Fund's shares computed so that all the outstanding treasury shares (acquired during this programme and/or previous ones) will not exceed 20% of the subscribed share capital at the relevant time, which represents a total of 1,761,024,502 own shares as of the date of this notification; however, after the cancellation of the shares acquired within the previous / ongoing buyback programmes, the 20% limitation will change and the Fund will notify the market accordingly.