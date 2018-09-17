Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

To: FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE Re: Notification regarding the transactions performed within the ninth buy-back programme From: FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

The undersigned, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP / The Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 10 - 14 September 2018:

a) Issuer's name (buyer)

b) Broker's namec) Description of the acquired financial instrumentsd) Transaction's type

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

WOOD & COMPANY FINANCIAL SERVICES A.S. (as buy-back agent in relation to the purchase of shares), and

JEFFERIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (as buy-back agent in relation to the purchase of GDRs) Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN ROFPTAACNOR5) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and

Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's shares listed on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") Buy-back

e) Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back Within the trading session market orders f) Total number of shares and equivalent shares of 4,584,037 GDRs bought-back in the reporting period, out of which:

- current number of shares bought back 3,314,037

- equivalent shares of current number of GDRs 1,270,000 bought back g) Total value of the transactions performed in the 4,115,614.87 reporting period (RON), out of which:

- value of the shares acquisition (RON) h) Total number of shares and equivalent shares of GDRs repurchased since the start of the ninth buy-back program 2,980,092.53 1,135,522.34 1,420,580,192 - number of shares bought back 816,657,592 - equivalent shares of current number of GDRs 603,922,600 (representing 12,078,452 GDRs) bought back - equivalent shares of current number of GDRs 587,737,150 (representing 11,754,743 GDRs) converted in shares from the start of ninth buy- back programme - % of subscribed share capital as at 31 August 2018 15.4812% (and 16.2899% computed to the total outstanding treasury shares and equivalent)

- estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania (RON)

- % of paid-up share capital as at 31 August 2018

- % of total voting rights as at 31 August 2018

16.1203% (and 16.9624% computed to the total outstanding treasury shares and equivalent)

19.3839% (and 20.3965% computed to the total outstanding treasury shares and equivalent)

i) Total value of the shares repurchased since the start 1,324,115,984.35 of the ninth buy-back program (RON)

- value of the shares acquisition (RON) 761,037,746.33

- estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs 563,078,238.02 based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania (RON)

j) Number of shares left to be repurchased within the 340,444,310 ninth buy-back programme as of the date of this notification1

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Date of the transaction Market on which the securities were traded Average price per security (currency) Volume of the transaction (no. of securities) Value of the transaction (currency) 10 September 2018 BVB RON 0.9000 743,801 shares RON 669,420.90 LSE USD 11.2000 6,000 GDRs (300,000 shares equivalent) USD 67,200.00 11 September 2018 BVB RON 0.9000 544,591 shares RON 490,131.90 LSE USD 11.1500 9,400 GDRs (470,000 shares equivalent) USD 104,810.00 12 September 2018 BVB RON 0.8999 544,670 shares RON 490,148.53 13 September 2018 BVB RON 0.8980 529,658 shares RON 475,632.88 LSE USD 11.2000 10,000 GDRs (500,000 shares equivalent) USD 112,000.00 14 September 2018 BVB RON 0.8985 951,317 shares RON 854,758.32

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Legal Representative

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 5 of 26 October 2017, the ninth buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of shares and / or equivalent GDRs corresponding to the Fund's shares computed so that all the outstanding treasury shares (acquired during this programme and/or previous ones) will not exceed 20% of the subscribed share capital at the relevant time, which represents a total of 1,761,024,502 own shares as of the date of this notification; however, after the cancellation of the shares acquired within the previous / ongoing buyback programmes, the 20% limitation will change and the Fund will notify the market accordingly.