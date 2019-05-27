Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Fondul Proprietatea SA    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 11:39am EDT

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

Re:

Notification regarding the transactions performed within the Fund's tenth buy-back

programme

From:

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

The undersigned, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 20 - 24 May 2019:

  1. Issuer's name (buyer)
  2. Brokers' names
  3. Description of the acquired financial instruments
  4. Transaction's type
  5. Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back market orders

f) Total number of shares and equivalent shares of

GDRs bought-back in the reporting period, out of which:

    • current number of shares bought back
    • equivalent shares of current number of GDRs bought back
  2. Total value of the transactions performed in the reporting period (RON), out of which:
    • value of the shares acquisition (RON)
    • estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania (RON)
  4. Total number of shares and equivalent shares of GDRs repurchased since the start of the tenth buy- back program
    • number of shares bought back
    • equivalent shares of current number of GDRs bought back
    • equivalent shares of current number of GDRs converted in shares from the start of tenth buy- back programme

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP

London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.

  • BANCA COMERCIALA ROMANA S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "BCR") (as buy-back agent in relation to the purchase of shares), and
  • AUERBACH GRAYSON (hereinafter referred to as "AGCO") (as buy-backagent in

relation to the purchase of GDRs)

Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN ROFPTAACNOR5) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and

Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's shares listed on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE")

Buy-back

Within the trading session

3,307,467

3,307,467

0

3,212,274.66

3,212,274.66

0

128,884,395

104,175,895

24,708,500 (representing 494,170 GDRs)

21,189,000 (representing 423,780 GDRs)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code

(CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 4,733,020,898.32 • Paid-up Share Capital: RON 4,543,838,476.32 • Tel.: + 40 21

200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

    • % of subscribed share capital as at 30 April 2019
    • % of paid-up share capital as at 30 April 2019
    • % of total voting rights as at 30 April 2019
  2. Total value of the shares repurchased since the start of the tenth buy-back program (RON)
    • value of the shares acquisition (RON)
    • estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania (RON)
  4. Number of shares left to be repurchased within the tenth buy-back programme as of the date of this notification1

1.4160% (and 17.7640% computed to the total outstanding treasury shares and equivalent) 1.4750% (and 18.5037% computed to the total outstanding treasury shares and equivalent)

1.8054% (and 22.6486% computed to the total outstanding treasury shares and equivalent)

114,907,353.29

93,113,441.02

21,793,912.27

621,115,605

The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:

Date of the

Market on

Weighted

Volume of the

Value of the

transaction

which the

average price

transaction

transaction

securities

per security

(no. of securities)

(currency)

were traded

(currency)*

20 May 2019

BVB

RON 0.9751

625,081 shares

RON 609,516.48

21 May 2019

BVB

RON 0.9710

749,824 shares

RON 728,079.10

22 May 2019

BVB

RON 0.9724

671,440 shares

RON 652,908.26

23 May 2019

BVB

RON 0.9723

664,081 shares

RON 645,685.96

24 May 2019

BVB

RON 0.9649

597,041 shares

RON 576,084.86

* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Legal Representative

1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 4 of 14 November 2018, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 4592 on 4 December 2018, the tenth buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 750,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the tenth buyback programme is 1 January 2019 - 31 December 2019. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania • Fiscal Identification Code

(CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 4,733,020,898.32 • Paid-up Share Capital: RON 4,543,838,476.32 • Tel.: + 40 21

200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 15:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
11:39aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Payment of dividends related to the 2018 financial year
PU
11:39aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
05/20FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
04/19FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
03/25FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
03/18FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
01/15FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
2018FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
2018FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
2018FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
More news
Financials (RON)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,22%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 8 774 M
Chart FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Duration : Period :
Fondul Proprietatea SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,04  RON
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Sorin-Mihai Mindrutescu Chairman
Steven van Groningen Director
Mark Henry Gitenstein Independent Director
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Director
Grzegorz Maciej Konieczny Head-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA2 067
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.76%7 622
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 907
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP17.37%3 178
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION7.13%2 481
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About