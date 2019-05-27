Fondul Proprietatea : Notification regarding the transactions performed during the buy-back program

Notification regarding the transactions performed within the Fund's tenth buy-back
programme
From:
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
The undersigned, FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. ("FP" / the "Fund"), represented by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, acting in its capacity as Investment Manager, hereby informs you in its capacity as Issuer on the following information regarding the transactions concluded during 20 - 24 May 2019:
Issuer's name (buyer)
Brokers' names
Description of the acquired financial instruments
Transaction's type
Details with respect to the execution of the buy-back market orders
f) Total number of shares and equivalent shares of
GDRs bought-back in the reporting period, out of which:
current number of shares bought back
equivalent shares of current number of GDRs bought back
Total value of the transactions performed in the reporting period (RON), out of which:
value of the shares acquisition (RON)
estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania (RON)
Total number of shares and equivalent shares of GDRs repurchased since the start of the tenth buy- back program
number of shares bought back
equivalent shares of current number of GDRs bought back
equivalent shares of current number of GDRs converted in shares from the start of tenth buy- back programme
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Bucharest Stock Exchange Symbol: FP
London Stock Exchange Symbol: FP.
BANCA COMERCIALA ROMANA S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "BCR") (as buy-back agent in relation to the purchase of shares), and
AUERBACH GRAYSON(hereinafter referred to as "AGCO") (asbuy-backagent in
relation to the purchase of GDRs)
Ordinary shares issued by the Fund (ISIN ROFPTAACNOR5) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange ("BVB"), and
Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") (ISIN US34460G1067) corresponding to the Fund's shares listed on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE")
Total value of the shares repurchased since the start of the tenth buy-back program (RON)
value of the shares acquisition (RON)
estimated value of the equivalent shares of GDRs based on the exchange rate communicated by the National Bank of Romania (RON)
Number of shares left to be repurchased within the tenth buy-back programme as of the date of this notification1
1.4160% (and 17.7640% computed to the total outstanding treasury shares and equivalent) 1.4750% (and 18.5037% computed to the total outstanding treasury shares and equivalent)
1.8054% (and 22.6486% computed to the total outstanding treasury shares and equivalent)
114,907,353.29
93,113,441.02
21,793,912.27
621,115,605
The details of the transactions carried out during the reporting period with respect to the shares and GDRs issued by Fondul Proprietatea SA for the purpose of the buy-back are described further below:
Date of the
Market on
Weighted
Volume of the
Value of the
transaction
which the
average price
transaction
transaction
securities
per security
(no. of securities)
(currency)
were traded
(currency)*
20 May 2019
BVB
RON 0.9751
625,081 shares
RON 609,516.48
21 May 2019
BVB
RON 0.9710
749,824 shares
RON 728,079.10
22 May 2019
BVB
RON 0.9724
671,440 shares
RON 652,908.26
23 May 2019
BVB
RON 0.9723
664,081 shares
RON 645,685.96
24 May 2019
BVB
RON 0.9649
597,041 shares
RON 576,084.86
* The weighted average price per security was rounded to 4-digits
Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER
Legal Representative
1 As per the Fund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting Resolution no. 4 of 14 November 2018, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 4592 on 4 December 2018, the tenth buyback programme refers to the acquisition by the Fund of a maximum number of 750,000,000 shares and/or equivalent global depository receipts corresponding to the Fund's shares ("GDRs"). The duration of the tenth buyback programme is 1 January 2019 - 31 December 2019. The shares repurchased during this buyback programme will be cancelled.