Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Fondul Proprietatea SA    FP   ROFPTAACNOR5

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fondul Proprietatea : Payment of dividends related to the 2018 financial year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 11:39am EDT

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 77 of the Issuer Law no. 24/2017, Article 145 para. (1) of the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as well as the provisions of Article 99 letter f) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments.

Important events to be reported:

Payment of dividends related to the 2018 financial year

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), would like to inform shareholders that the Fund will start the payment of the dividends related to the 2018 financial year on 1 July 2019 ("Payment Date").

The gross value of the dividend is RON 0.0903 per share, as approved on 4 April 2019, during the Fund's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Holders of fully paid-up shares registered in the Fund's shareholders' registry kept by the Central Depositary, on the Registration Date of 10 June 2019, are entitled to receive this dividend. The Ex - Date is 7 June 2019.

The payment shall be performed as follows:

  1. directly by the custodian bank or broker for shareholders having a custodian/brokerage account;
  2. for all other shareholders:
    1. by the Central Depositary, through BRD Groupe Societe Generale (acting as payment agent and further referred to as the "Payment Agent"), for bank transfers when the supporting documentation required by the Central Depositary, along with a payment request, have been submitted.
    2. by the Payment Agent for cash payments at any of its agencies, or by bank transfer (when the supporting documentation required by the Payment Agent, along with a payment request, have been submitted to the Payment Agent).

More details regarding this dividend payment, including its tax implications,

Report date:

27 May 2019

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office:

78-80 Buzesti Street

7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number:

Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600

Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:

18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed share capital:

RON 4,733,020,898.32

Paid-up share capital:

RON 4,543,838,476.32

Number of shares in issue:

9,101,963,266

Number of paid shares:

8,738,150,916

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania. • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260,

registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 4,733,020,898.32, Paid-up Share Capital: RON 4,543,838,476.32 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631;

Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

documents to be submitted to benefit of certain tax exemptions or lower tax rates, can be found in the payment procedure available on the Fund's

webpage at https://www.fondulproprietatea.ro/home/investor- relations/dividends-distributions.html.

In relation to the said tax exemptions and reduced tax rates, we would like to emphasize that all documents and/or clarifications entitling shareholders to benefit from a reduced withholding tax rate or tax exemption must be provided to the Fund by 20 June 2019 (as further detailed in the said payment procedure). Given that some tax issues may require a more detailed analysis or additional clarifications, it is strongly recommended that the necessary documents to be submitted to the Fund prior to 20 June 2019.

Also, as an important notice to shareholders, this dividend payment is subject to the general statute of limitation. As such, shareholders may request the payments only within a three-year term starting with the Payment Date, namely by 1 July 2022.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INTERNATIONAL SERVICES S.à r.l. Luxembourg Bucharest Branch acting as Alternative Investment Fund Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Permanent representative

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania. • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260,

registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 4,733,020,898.32, Paid-up Share Capital: RON 4,543,838,476.32 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631;

Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 15:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
11:39aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Payment of dividends related to the 2018 financial year
PU
11:39aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
05/20FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
04/19FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
03/25FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
03/18FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
01/15FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
2018FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
2018FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
2018FONDUL PROPRIETATEA : Notification regarding the transactions performed during t..
PU
More news
Financials (RON)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,22%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 8 774 M
Chart FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA
Duration : Period :
Fondul Proprietatea SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,04  RON
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Sorin-Mihai Mindrutescu Chairman
Steven van Groningen Director
Mark Henry Gitenstein Independent Director
Julian Rupert Francis Healy Independent Director
Grzegorz Maciej Konieczny Head-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA2 067
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.76%7 622
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 907
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP17.37%3 178
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION7.13%2 481
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About