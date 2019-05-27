Fondul Proprietatea : Payment of dividends related to the 2018 financial year

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 77 of the Issuer Law no. 24/2017, Article 145 para. (1) of the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as well as the provisions of Article 99 letter f) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments.

Important events to be reported:

Payment of dividends related to the 2018 financial year

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), would like to inform shareholders that the Fund will start the payment of the dividends related to the 2018 financial year on 1 July 2019 ("Payment Date").

The gross value of the dividend is RON 0.0903 per share, as approved on 4 April 2019, during the Fund's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Holders of fully paid-up shares registered in the Fund's shareholders' registry kept by the Central Depositary, on the Registration Date of 10 June 2019, are entitled to receive this dividend. The Ex - Date is 7 June 2019.

The payment shall be performed as follows:

directly by the custodian bank or broker for shareholders having a custodian/brokerage account; for all other shareholders: by the Central Depositary, through BRD Groupe Societe Generale (acting as payment agent and further referred to as the " Payment Agent "), for bank transfers when the supporting documentation required by the Central Depositary, along with a payment request, have been submitted. by the Payment Agent for cash payments at any of its agencies, or by bank transfer (when the supporting documentation required by the Payment Agent, along with a payment request, have been submitted to the Payment Agent).

