FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA

(FP)
Fondul Proprietatea : Settlement/payment of the transactions related to the public tender offer in relation to the tenth buy-back programme

08/23/2019 | 06:13am EDT

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 99 (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Market Operator, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Settlement/payment of the transactions related to the public tender offer in relation to the tenth buy-back programme

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager (the "Investment Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea SA (the "Fund"), would like to inform shareholders that the Global Depository Receipts ("GDRs") accepted for purchase and the transactions for shares under the public tender offer launched in relation to the tenth buy-back programme have been paid/settled as per the confirmations of GDR Tender Agent/custodian.

The Investment Manager also announces herein that the daily buy-backs of shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and GDRs on the London Stock Exchange will be resumed on 28 August 2019.

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch acting as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Legal Representative

Report date:

23 August 2019

Name of the issuing entity:

Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office:

78-80 Buzesti Street

7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number:

Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600

Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email:

office@fondulproprietatea.ro

Internet:

www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:

18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005

Subscribed share capital:

RON 4,733,020,898.32

Paid-up share capital:

RON 4,543,838,476.32

Number of shares in issue:

9,101,963,266

Number of paid shares:

8,738,150,916

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:

Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania. • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260,

registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 4,733,020,898.32, Paid-up Share Capital: RON 4,543,838,476.32 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631;

Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:12:10 UTC
