Fondul Proprietatea : Settlement/payment of the transactions related to the public tender offer in relation to the tenth buy-back programme

Current report according to Article 99 (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Market Operator, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments
Important events to be reported:
Settlement/payment of the transactions related to the public tender offer in relation to the tenth buy-back programme
Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager (the "Investment Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea SA (the "Fund"), would like to inform shareholders that the Global Depository Receipts ("GDRs") accepted for purchase and the transactions for shares under the public tender offer launched in relation to the tenth buy-back programme have been paid/settled as per the confirmations of GDR Tender Agent/custodian.
The Investment Manager also announces herein that the daily buy-backs of shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and GDRs on the London Stock Exchange will be resumed on 28 August 2019.
Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch acting as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.
Johan MEYER
Legal Representative
Report date:
23 August 2019
Name of the issuing entity:
Fondul Proprietatea S.A.
Registered office:
78-80 Buzesti Street
7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017
Phone/fax number:
Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600
Fax: + 40 21 200 9631
Email:
office@fondulproprietatea.ro
Internet:
www.fondulproprietatea.ro
Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office:
18253260
Order number in the Trade Register:
J40/21901/2005
Subscribed share capital:
RON 4,733,020,898.32
Paid-up share capital:
RON 4,543,838,476.32
Number of shares in issue:
9,101,963,266
Number of paid shares:
8,738,150,916
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded:
