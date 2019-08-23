Fondul Proprietatea : Settlement/payment of the transactions related to the public tender offer in relation to the tenth buy-back programme

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 99 (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Market Operator, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

Settlement/payment of the transactions related to the public tender offer in relation to the tenth buy-back programme

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch, in its capacity as Investment Manager (the "Investment Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea SA (the "Fund"), would like to inform shareholders that the Global Depository Receipts ("GDRs") accepted for purchase and the transactions for shares under the public tender offer launched in relation to the tenth buy-back programme have been paid/settled as per the confirmations of GDR Tender Agent/custodian.

The Investment Manager also announces herein that the daily buy-backs of shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and GDRs on the London Stock Exchange will be resumed on 28 August 2019.

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch acting as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan MEYER

Legal Representative