Fondul Proprietatea : The resolutions of the 4 September 2018 Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Current report according to Article 234 para. (1) letter e) of the Financial Supervisory Authority Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, as well as the provisions of Article 99 letter a) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Important events to be reported:

The resolutions of the 4 September 2018 Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Fondul Proprietatea SA

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom BucharestBranch, in its capacity as Investment Manager of Fondul Proprietatea SA

("Fondul Proprietatea / The Fund / The Company"), hereby, announces that on 4 September 2018, was held at Hotel "Radisson Blu", in Bucharest, theFund's Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("EGM") commencing 11:00 o'clock (Romanian time).

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Johan Meyer, the Permanent Representativeof Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l., the Sole Director of the Fund.

Following the said meeting, the shareholders of the Fund decided the following.

1. To approve the decrease of the subscribed share capital of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. as follows.

The approval of the decrease of the subscribed share capital of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. from RON 4,771,610,196.08 to RON 4,733,020,898.32 pursuant to the cancellation of 74,210,188 own shares acquired by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. during the eighth buy-back programme.

After the share capital decrease, the subscribed share capital of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. shall have a value of RON 4,733,020,898.32 being divided in 9,101,963,266 shares, each having a nominal value of RON 0.52 per share.

The first paragraph of Article 7 of the Constitutive Act of FondulProprietatea S.A. after the share capital decrease will be changed as follows.

"(1) The subscribed share capital of Fondul Proprietatea is in the amount of RON 4,733,020,898.32, divided in 9,101,963,266 ordinary, nominative shares, having a nominal value of RON 0.52 each. The capacity as shareholder of Fondul Proprietatea is attested by a statement of account issued by Depozitarul Central SA".

The subscribed share capital decrease will take place on the basis of Article 207 paragraph (1) letter c) of Law no. 31/1990 and will be effective after all the following conditions are met:

(i)this resolution is published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV for at least two months;

Report date: 4 September 2018 Name of the issuing entity: Fondul Proprietatea S.A. Registered office: 78-80 Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017 Phone/fax number: Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600 Fax: + 40 21 200 9631 Email: office@fondulproprietatea.roInternet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 18253260 Order number in the Trade Register: J40/21901/2005 Subscribed share capital: RON 4,771,610,196.08 Paid-up share capital: RON 4,582,427,774.08 Number of shares in issue: 9,176,173,454 Number of paid shares: 8,812,361,104 Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange GDRs on London Stock Exchange

(ii) Financial Supervisory Authority endorses the amendment of Article 7 paragraph (1) of the Constitutive Act of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. as approved by shareholders during this meeting, where required by applicable law or regulation;

(iii) the shareholders' resolution for approving this share capital decrease is registered with the Trade Registry.

2. To approve, in accordance with Article 176 paragraph (1) of Regulation no.

5/2018, 24 September 2018 as the Ex - Date, computed in accordance with the provisions of Article 2 paragraph (2) letter (l) of Regulation no. 5/2018, and 25 September 2018 as the Registration Date, computed in accordance with the provisions of Article 86 paragraph (1) of Issuers' Law.

As they are not applicable to this EGM, the shareholders did not decide on the other aspects provided by Article 176 paragraph (1) of Regulation no. 5/2018 such as date of the guaranteed participation and the payment date.

3.

To empower, with authority to be substituted, Mr. Johan Meyer to sign the shareholders' resolutions and the amended and restated form of the Constitutive Act, as well as any other documents in connection therewith, and to carry out all procedures and formalities set out by law for the purpose of implementing the shareholders' resolutions, including formalities for publication and registration thereof with the Trade Registry or with any other public institution.

Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. United Kingdom Bucharest Branch acting as Investment Manager of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Oana Valentina TRUȚA

Legal Representative