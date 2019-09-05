Fondul Proprietatea : The voting results of the 4 September 2019 GSM

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

THE VOTING RESULTS

OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A. OF 4 SEPTEMBER 2019

Point 1 on the agenda refers to:

The appointment of two members in the Board of Nominees of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. following the expiration of the two mandates on 29 September 2019. The mandates of the new members are valid for a period of three (3) years onwards, subject to their acceptance of the mandates.

Point 1(a) on the agenda refers to:

The appointment of a member of the Board of Nominees following the expiration of the mandate of Mr. Sorin Mihai Mîndruțescu on 29 September 2019; the mandate of the new member is valid for a period of three (3) years and shall produce its effects starting with the said date onwards, subject to the acceptance of the mandate by the newly appointed member (secret vote).

The voting results regarding point 1(a) on the agenda are the following:

Mr. Florian Munteanu

749,614,606 votes "for" representing 84.97 % of the validly casted votes;

votes "for" representing % of the validly casted votes; 132,527,519 votes "against";

votes "against"; 2,548,430,199 abstentions;

3,228,086 annulled votes;

annulled votes; 451,801,125 votes "not given".

Mrs. Vivian Nicoli

3,130,036,135 votes "for" representing 84.53 % of the validly casted votes;

votes "for" representing % of the validly casted votes; 572,655,167 votes "against" 1 ;

votes "against" ; 11,201,363 abstentions;

abstentions; 3,228,086 annulled votes;

annulled votes; 168,480,784 votes "not given".

The Sole Director of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. acknowledges that, although one of the candidates received significantly more "for" votes, both candidates obtained the majority required by Article 112 paragraph (1) of Companies' Law. Considering that only one seat in the Board of Nominees is available and that the shareholders were asked to decide the appointment of one person, the Sole Director acknowledges that the shareholders' votes did not lead to the appointment of just one member in the Board of Nominees, as required through the calling notice, and that the mandate remains vacant.

Point 1(b) on the agenda refers to:

The appointment of Mr. Mark Henry Gitenstein as member of the Board of Nominees following the expiration of his current mandate on 29 September 2019; the mandate of the new member is valid for a period of three

years and shall produce its effects starting with the said date onwards, subject to the acceptance of the mandate by the newly appointed member ( secret vote ).

Point 1(b) on the agenda has been approved, with the voting results being the following:

3,703,358,784 votes "for" representing 97.64 % of the validly casted votes;

1 Due to a typo error, in the current report published on 4 September 2019, it was mentioned "472,655,167 votes against" instead of "572,655,167 votes against"

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

