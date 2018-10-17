Log in
FONDUL PROPRIETATEA SA (FP)
Fondul Proprietatea : Voting recommendations and supporting materials related to the 14 November 2018 GSM

10/17/2018 | 05:28pm CEST

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority London Stock Exchange

Current report according to Article 99 (s) of the Code of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Market Operator, Title II, Issuers and Financial Instruments

Events to be reported:

Voting recommendations and supporting materials related to the 14 November 2018 shareholders' meetings

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity as alternative investment fund manager and sole director (the "Fund Manager") of Fondul Proprietatea S.A. (the "Fund"), in view of the upcoming extraordinary ("EGM") and ordinary ("OGM") meetings on 14 November 2018, would like to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of all the points on the EGM and OGM agendas.

The Fund Manager's voting recommendations contained herein are not binding in any way and should not be deemed under any circumstances as a supporting documentation/argument for substantiating one's vote. The Fund Manager will implement and will comply with all the decisions taken by the Fund's shareholders, irrespective of its recommendations herein, subject to compliance with law and regulation.

The Fund Manager would like to remind shareholders that the EGM & OGM will take place on 14 November 2018 at "JW Marriott" Hotel, "Constanta" Room, 90 Calea 13 Septembrie Street, 5th District, Postal Code 050726, Bucharest, Romania, starting at 11 a.m. for the EGM, and 12 p.m. for the OGM (Romanian time).

The entire EGM & OGM supporting documentation is available for the shareholders' reference at https://www.fondulproprietatea.ro/home/investor-relations/gsm-information/gsm-documentation/gsm-documentation-12.html.

Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., in its capacity of Sole Director of FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A.

Johan Meyer

Permanent representative

Report date: 17 October 2018

Name of the issuing entity: Fondul Proprietatea S.A.

Registered office: 78-80 Buzesti Street 7th floor, district 1, Bucharest, 011017

Phone/fax number:

Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600

Fax: + 40 21 200 9631

Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro Sole Registration Code with the Trade Register Office: 18253260

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/21901/2005 Subscribed share capital: RON 4,771,610,196.08

Paid-up share capital: RON 4,582,427,774.08

Number of shares in issue: 9,176,173,454

Number of paid shares: 8,812,361,104

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange

GDRs on London Stock Exchange

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FONDUL PROPRIETATEA S.A., an alternative investment fund • Headquarters at: 78-80 Buzesti Street, 7th floor, Bucharest 1st district, postal code 011017, Romania. • Fiscal Identification Code (CIF): 18253260, registered with the Trade Registry under no: J40/21901/2005 • Subscribed share capital RON 4,771,610,196.08, Paid-up Share Capital: RON 4,582,427,774.08 • Tel.: + 40 21 200 9600; Fax: +40 21 200 9631; Email: office@fondulproprietatea.ro; Internet: www.fondulproprietatea.ro

Disclaimer

Fondul Proprietatea SA published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 15:27:07 UTC
