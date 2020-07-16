Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Fonterra Shareholders Fund    FSF   NZFSFE0001S5

FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND

(FSF)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 07/16
3.89 NZD   +1.30%
05:45pFonterra raises lower-end of 2020/21 forecast farmgate milk price as China demand improves
RE
03/18FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND : Retains Positive FY20 Outlook
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fonterra raises lower-end of 2020/21 forecast farmgate milk price as China demand improves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:45pm EDT

July 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra raised the lower end of its farmgate milk price forecast range on Friday for the upcoming season as demand picks up in China, its top market.

Fonterra narrowed the range to NZ$5.90 to NZ$6.90 per kg of milk solids (kgMS) for the 2020/21 season from the previous range of NZ$5.40 to NZ$6.90.

"After an initial shock due to COVID-19, dairy consumption in China is recovering with more people spending on food," Fonterra Chairman John Monaghan said in a statement.

He added that while there was still a high level of uncertainty in global markets, the declining level of risk supported its decision to lift the lower end of the price range.

Fonterra also narrowed the price range for the 2019/2020 season to NZ$7.10 to NZ$7.20 per kgMS from NZ$7.10 to NZ$7.30.

A second wave of infections could hit demand, however, Monaghan warned. The first wave and subsequent global lockdowns forced the dairy exporter to slash the price it pays farmers for dairy in May.

Support measures for farmers in the United States and European Union that have helped support prices during the demand hit will likely continue through the peak of the New Zealand season, Monaghan said.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.25% 24.25 End-of-day quote.25.83%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 13.82 End-of-day quote.-16.68%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.67% 33.9 End-of-day quote.2.20%
FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND 1.30% 3.89 End-of-day quote.-3.95%
MILK (CLASS III) (DA) - CMR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.12% 24.23 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.33% 99.55 End-of-day quote.-16.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND
05:45pFonterra raises lower-end of 2020/21 forecast farmgate milk price as China de..
RE
03/18FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND : Retains Positive FY20 Outlook
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 784 M 13 582 M 13 582 M
Net income 2020 451 M 295 M 295 M
Net Debt 2020 4 968 M 3 246 M 3 246 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 2,78%
Capitalization 408 M 268 M 267 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND
Duration : Period :
Fonterra Shareholders Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,81 NZD
Last Close Price 3,89 NZD
Spread / Highest target 2,06%
Spread / Average Target -2,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Bruce Shewan Chairman
Philippa Jane Dunphy Independent Director
Kimmitt Rowland Ellis Independent Director
Donna M. Smit Director
Andrew Webster Macfarlane Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FONTERRA SHAREHOLDERS FUND-3.95%265
BLACKROCK, INC.11.66%86 673
UBS GROUP AG-6.83%43 259
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.76%32 637
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.8.39%30 050
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.28%22 750
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group