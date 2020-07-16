Fonterra raises lower-end of 2020/21 forecast farmgate milk price as China demand improves

July 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra
raised the lower end of its farmgate milk price
forecast range on Friday for the upcoming season as demand picks
up in China, its top market.
Fonterra narrowed the range to NZ$5.90 to NZ$6.90 per kg of
milk solids (kgMS) for the 2020/21 season from the previous
range of NZ$5.40 to NZ$6.90.
"After an initial shock due to COVID-19, dairy consumption
in China is recovering with more people spending on food,"
Fonterra Chairman John Monaghan said in a statement.
He added that while there was still a high level of
uncertainty in global markets, the declining level of risk
supported its decision to lift the lower end of the price range.
Fonterra also narrowed the price range for the 2019/2020
season to NZ$7.10 to NZ$7.20 per kgMS from NZ$7.10 to NZ$7.30.
A second wave of infections could hit demand, however,
Monaghan warned. The first wave and subsequent global lockdowns
forced the dairy exporter to slash the price it pays farmers for
dairy in May.
Support measures for farmers in the United States and
European Union that have helped support prices during the demand
hit will likely continue through the peak of the New Zealand
season, Monaghan said.
