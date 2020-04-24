Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Independent Director

Mr Tan Cher Liang was the Managing Director and Finance Director of Boardroom Limited since it was admitted to the official listing on the Main Board of the SGX-ST on 1 September 2000 until his retirement on 31 March 2013.

He was responsible for the overall management, operations, finance, strategic planning and business development of Boardroom Limited and its subsidiaries (the 'Group').

The Group provided accounting and payroll services, acting as share registrar or share transfer agent for companies listed on the SGX-ST and corporate secretarial services to both public listed and private companies.

He was Named Company Secretary of certain public listed companies during his tenure with Boardroom Limited.

