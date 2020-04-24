Log in
Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Independent Director

04/24/2020 | 07:03am EDT
Mr Tan Cher Liang was the Managing Director and Finance Director of Boardroom Limited since it was admitted to the official listing on the Main Board of the SGX-ST on 1 September 2000 until his retirement on 31 March 2013.

He was responsible for the overall management, operations, finance, strategic planning and business development of Boardroom Limited and its subsidiaries (the 'Group').

The Group provided accounting and payroll services, acting as share registrar or share transfer agent for companies listed on the SGX-ST and corporate secretarial services to both public listed and private companies.

He was Named Company Secretary of certain public listed companies during his tenure with Boardroom Limited.

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 11:02:09 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 430 M
EBIT 2020 48,9 M
Net income 2020 39,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,44%
P/E ratio 2020 7,15x
P/E ratio 2021 6,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,64x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,60x
Capitalization 276 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,90  SGD
Last Close Price 0,52  SGD
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 74,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sudeep Nair Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wang Cheow Tan Executive Chairman
Yew Hiap Koh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kian Min Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Guek Ming Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.90%194
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.08%310 467
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-6.81%73 386
DANONE-16.18%43 485
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.48%36 193
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-11.20%34 857
