Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Change In Interest Of Director
07/31/2019 | 07:35am EDT
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 31, 2019 19:16
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Change in interest of Director
Announcement Reference
SG190731OTHR5RYQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kevin Cho
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
30/07/2019
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 28,705 bytes)
Disclaimer
Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 11:34:08 UTC
