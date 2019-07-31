Log in
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FEMP)
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Change In Interest Of Director

07/31/2019
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 31, 2019 19:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in interest of Director
Announcement Reference SG190731OTHR5RYQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 30/07/2019

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 28,705 bytes)

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 11:34:08 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 419 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 267 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,69  SGD
Last Close Price 0,50  SGD
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sudeep Nair Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wang Cheow Tan Executive Chairman
Hartono Gunawan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Yew Hiap Koh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kian Min Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.91%195
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)13.45%229 708
KEURIG DR PEPPER9.98%39 669
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-8.88%12 695
COCA-COLA HBC AG16.93%12 649
COCA COLA HBC AG - ADR13.22%12 649
