Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Food Empire Holdings Limited    F03   SG1I44882534

FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(F03)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 07:43pm EDT
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 7, 2020 7:34
Status New
Announcement Reference SG200407XMETE9SX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 23/04/2020 15:30:00
Response Deadline Date 21/04/2020 15:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue 31 Harrison Road, Food Empire Building, Singapore 369649

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,701,705 bytes)

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 23:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMIT
07:43pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
07:43pEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
03/17DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Change In Interest Of Director
PU
03/16FOOD EMPIRE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Exe..
PU
03/10FOOD EMPIRE : Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, FE Fo..
PU
03/10FOOD EMPIRE : Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Food ..
PU
03/09FOOD EMPIRE : Grant Of Share Options Pursuant To The Food Empire Holdings Limite..
PU
03/06DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Change In Interest Of Director
PU
02/24FOOD EMPIRE : FY2019 net profit jumps 44.9% to a record US$25.7 million
AQ
02/24FOOD EMPIRE : Cash Dividend - Special
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 387 M
EBIT 2019 41,8 M
Net income 2019 32,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 6,92x
P/E ratio 2020 6,32x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,63x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 244 M
Chart FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Food Empire Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,90  SGD
Last Close Price 0,46  SGD
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 97,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 93,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sudeep Nair Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wang Cheow Tan Executive Chairman
Yew Hiap Koh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kian Min Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Guek Ming Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.14%173
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.31%297 256
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-7.79%71 762
DANONE-23.52%41 779
GENERAL MILLS, INC.5.88%31 986
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-21.20%30 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group