Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
04/06/2020 | 07:43pm EDT
Please see attached.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
23/04/2020 15:30:00
Response Deadline Date
21/04/2020 15:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
31 Harrison Road, Food Empire Building, Singapore 369649
Attachment 1 (Size: 1,701,705 bytes)
Sales 2019
387 M
EBIT 2019
41,8 M
Net income 2019
32,3 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
2,48%
P/E ratio 2019
6,92x
P/E ratio 2020
6,32x
Capi. / Sales2019
0,63x
Capi. / Sales2020
0,57x
Capitalization
244 M
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
0,90 SGD
Last Close Price
0,46 SGD
Spread / Highest target
102%
Spread / Average Target
97,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
93,4%
