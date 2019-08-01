Log in
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FEMP)
Food Empire : Clinches The 58th Spot For This Year's "Most Valuable Singaporean Brands" By Brand Finance

08/01/2019 | 06:20am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 1, 2019 17:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Food Empire clinches 58th spot for this year's 'Most Valuable Singaporean Brands' by Brand Finance
Announcement Reference SG190801OTHR009C
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 44,357 bytes)

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 10:19:13 UTC
Latest news on FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMIT
06:20aFOOD EMPIRE : Clinches The 58th Spot For This Year's "Most Valuable Singaporean ..
PU
07/31DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Change In Interest Of Director
PU
07/05FOOD EMPIRE : Subscription Of Additional Shares In The Company's Subsidiary, Tea..
PU
06/28FOOD EMPIRE : Appointment Of A Member Of The Audit Committee And Reconstitution ..
PU
06/21FOOD EMPIRE : Subscription Of Additional Shares In The Company's Wholly-Owned Su..
PU
06/12FOOD EMPIRE : Subscription Of Additional Shares In The Company's Subsidiary, Tea..
PU
04/30FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/25CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Independent Director
PU
04/24REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
2018FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 419 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,66x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 278 M
Chart FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Food Empire Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,69  SGD
Last Close Price 0,52  SGD
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sudeep Nair Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wang Cheow Tan Executive Chairman
Hartono Gunawan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Yew Hiap Koh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kian Min Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.97%203
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)11.15%225 047
KEURIG DR PEPPER9.75%39 584
COCA COLA HBC AG - ADR11.71%12 584
COCA-COLA HBC AG15.66%12 584
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-11.53%12 335
