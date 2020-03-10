Food Empire : Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, FE Foods & Beverages Myanmar Company Limited
03/10/2020 | 12:24pm EDT
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Title
Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 10, 2020 17:38
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Members' Voluntary Liquidation of FE Foods & Beverages Myanmar Company Limited
Announcement Reference
SG200310OTHRXZAL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Kevin Cho
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing
Singapore
Registered Address
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 66,882 bytes)
Disclaimer
Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 16:23:13 UTC
