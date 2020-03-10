Log in
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(F03)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Food Empire : Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, FE Foods & Beverages Myanmar Company Limited

03/10/2020 | 12:24pm EDT
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 10, 2020 17:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Members' Voluntary Liquidation of FE Foods & Beverages Myanmar Company Limited
Announcement Reference SG200310OTHRXZAL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing Singapore
Registered Address

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 66,882 bytes)

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 16:23:13 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 430 M
EBIT 2020 48,9 M
Net income 2020 39,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,83%
P/E ratio 2020 8,05x
P/E ratio 2021 7,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,72x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 311 M
Chart FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Food Empire Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,90  SGD
Last Close Price 0,58  SGD
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sudeep Nair Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wang Cheow Tan Executive Chairman
Yew Hiap Koh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kian Min Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Guek Ming Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%227
NESTLÉ S.A.-6.51%304 032
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-2.07%77 293
DANONE-21.35%43 074
GENERAL MILLS, INC.1.08%32 745
THE HERSHEY COMPANY2.74%31 672
