MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Food Empire Holdings Limited

FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FEMP)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Food Empire : Recognised For Corporate Sustainability At Sias 20th Investors' Choice Award 2019

09/26/2019 | 08:38pm EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 27, 2019 8:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Food Empire Recognised For Corporate Sustainability at SIAS 20th Investors' Choice Award 2019
Announcement Reference SG190927OTHRS36U
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Kevin Cho
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 44,555 bytes)

Disclaimer

Food Empire Holdings Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 00:37:01 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 403 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 30,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 9,00x
P/E ratio 2020 7,17x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,66x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 265 M
Technical analysis trends FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,73  SGD
Last Close Price 0,50  SGD
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sudeep Nair Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wang Cheow Tan Executive Chairman
Yew Hiap Koh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Kian Min Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Guek Ming Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOOD EMPIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.91%192
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY14.68%231 632
KEURIG DR PEPPER5.30%37 982
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-3.67%13 499
COCA-COLA HBC AG6.12%11 673
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-2.44%9 535
