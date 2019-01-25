Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Foot Locker    FL

FOOT LOCKER (FL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FOOT LOCKER INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Foot Locker, Inc. - FL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL).  

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

On August 18, 2017, the Company revealed negative financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, including revenue significantly below expectations, attributed in part to lower same-store sales, that it was closing 100 more stores than previously announced, and that weaker sales were expected for the rest of the fiscal year.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Foot Locker's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Foot Locker's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Foot Locker shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fl/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-foot-locker-inc---fl-300784609.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOOT LOCKER
10:51pFOOT LOCKER INVESTIGATION INITIATED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
01/23FOOT LOCKER : Introduces 'Power Store' Model in North America with New Store in ..
PR
01/22Foot Locker, Adidas Partner on Customizable Footwear
DJ
01/22FOOT LOCKER : adidas and Foot Locker, Inc. Partner to Re-Envision the Future of ..
PR
01/17FOOT LOCKER, INC. : Announces Strategic Investment in PENSOLE Footwear Design Ac..
PR
01/17FOOT LOCKER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/11FOOT LOCKER INVESTIGATION INITIATED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
01/03FOOT LOCKER, INC. : Announces Strategic Investment in Super Heroic
PR
2018FOOT LOCKER : Footaction Launches 'No1Way to COZY' Campaign featuring Guapdad 40..
PR
2018FOOT LOCKER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.