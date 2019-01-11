Log in
FOOT LOCKER (FL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 04:00:44 pm
56.5 USD   +1.40%
2018Foot Locker shares soar after Air Max boost
RE
2018FOOT LOCKER, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2018FOOT LOCKER, INC. : annual earnings release
FOOT LOCKER INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Foot Locker, Inc. - FL

01/11/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL).

On August 18, 2017, the Company revealed negative financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, including revenue significantly below expectations, attributed in part to lower same-store sales, that it was closing 100 more stores than previously announced, and that weaker sales were expected for the rest of the fiscal year.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Foot Locker’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Foot Locker’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Foot Locker shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fl/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
