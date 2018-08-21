Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Foot Locker    FL

FOOT LOCKER (FL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Foot Locker : 08/21/18 FOOT LOCKER, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.345 PER SHARE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 11:27pm CEST

Contact: James R. Lance
Vice President,
Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Foot Locker, Inc.
(212) 720-3882

FOOT LOCKER, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.345 PER SHARE


NEW YORK, NY, August 21, 2018 - Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.345 per share, which will be payable on November 2, 2018 to shareholders of record on October 19, 2018.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a specialty athletic retailer that, as of August 4, 2018, operated 3,276 stores in 24 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02 retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

-XXX-

Foot Locker, Inc. 330 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001

Disclaimer

Foot Locker Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 21:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOOT LOCKER
08/21FOOT LOCKER : 08/21/18 foot locker, inc. declares quarterly dividend of $0.345 p..
PU
08/21FOOT LOCKER, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share
PR
08/15FOOT LOCKER : Partners With ASICS To Unveil Original Anime-Inspired Series To La..
PR
08/10FOOT LOCKER : TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 24, 2..
AQ
08/09FOOT LOCKER : 08/09/18 foot locker, inc. to report second quarter financial resu..
PU
08/09FOOT LOCKER, INC. : To Report Second Quarter Financial Results On Friday, August..
PR
07/31Free Pre-Market Technical Pulse on Deckers Outdoor and Three More Textile Sto..
AC
07/2750-store test to help determine fate of JD Sports brand in U.S.
AQ
07/19FOOT LOCKER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/18FOOT LOCKER : SheerID Announces Record Growth in Q2
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Foot Locker declares $0.345 dividend 
08/21Foot Locker sized up ahead of earnings 
08/20Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (8/17/18) 
08/18STOCKS TO WATCH : Alibaba, Target And Energy Plays To Center Stage 
08/01Monthly Dividend Stocks Discounts - July 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 786 M
EBIT 2019 715 M
Net income 2019 511 M
Finance 2019 784 M
Yield 2019 2,57%
P/E ratio 2019 11,73
P/E ratio 2020 10,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 5 927 M
Chart FOOT LOCKER
Duration : Period :
Foot Locker Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOOT LOCKER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 58,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Johnson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lauren B. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pawan Verma Chief Information & Customer Connectivity Officer
Cheryl Nido Turpin Independent Director
Dona Davis Young Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOOT LOCKER8.15%5 927
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-5.15%98 485
KERING15.29%65 985
FAST RETAILING CO LTD9.89%47 161
ROSS STORES14.48%34 593
ZALANDO0.99%12 729
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.