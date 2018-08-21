Foot Locker : 08/21/18 FOOT LOCKER, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.345 PER SHARE

Contact: James R. Lance

Vice President,

Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Foot Locker, Inc.

(212) 720-3882 FOOT LOCKER, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.345 PER SHARE



NEW YORK, NY, August 21, 2018 - Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.345 per share, which will be payable on November 2, 2018 to shareholders of record on October 19, 2018.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a specialty athletic retailer that, as of August 4, 2018, operated 3,276 stores in 24 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02 retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

-XXX-

Foot Locker, Inc. 330 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001