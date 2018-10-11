Foot Locker : 18th Annual Spalding Hoophall Classic presented by Eastbay Draws Elite Talent to the Birthplace of Basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the field of teams and game schedule for the 2019 Spalding Hoophall Classic presented by Eastbay, an annual basketball showcase now in its eighteenth year at Springfield College. Games will be played at Blake Arena on the campus of Springfield College Jan. 17-21, 2019, during Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.

The nation's premier basketball event will once again showcase the country's top high school basketball teams. This year's elite matchups include Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), The Ranney School (N.J.) vs. McEachern High School (Ga.), and University School (Fla.) vs. Federal Way High School (Wash.). Other exciting matchups will feature Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and LaLumiere School (Ind.) vs. Rancho Christian School (Calif.). Complete broadcast information will be released at a later date.

"The Basketball Hall of Fame is honored to continue its longstanding tradition of hosting the top players and programs in the country in the Birthplace of Basketball," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. "We greatly appreciate the support of our longtime partners, Spalding, Nike, ESPN and our tremendous hosts at Springfield College, and would like to welcome our new partner Eastbay. By means of these partnerships, the Hall of Fame is able to host one of the most storied high school showcases in the country, while celebrating the game and allowing its participants to educate and enjoy themselves in our world-class museum."

Paul Sullivan, Senior VP & GM of Spalding added, "As a leader in the basketball category, we are proud of our long-standing partnership with the Basketball Hall of Fame as the official ball of Hoophall Classic. The Hoophall Classic is a historic showcase that continues to bring joy and excitement, to not only fans in Springfield, Mass., but to fans all across the United States. Spalding looks forward to electrifying matchups at the showcase."

New to the event this year is Eastbay, the showcase's presenting sponsor. "Teaming up with the Hoophall Classic was such a natural fit for Eastbay," said John Shumate, Vice President of Marketing for Eastbay. "Eastbay has been bringing style to sport performance for nearly 40 years, and basketball has always been a key focus. Partnering with such a highly anticipated event allows us to celebrate these rising stars and inspire all of the fans and young athletes that follow them."

Over the past 17 years, Hoophall Classic spectators have been treated to more than 100 future NBA players and an abundance of rising talent, including NBA superstars Anthony Davis (2011), Kevin Durant (2006), Kyrie Irving (2010), Ben Simmons (2015) and Jayson Tatum (2016). Last year's Spalding Hoophall Classic games were highlighted by R.J. Barrett (Duke), Zion Williamson (Duke), Cam Reddish (Duke), Bol Bol (Oregon) and Keldon Johnson (Kentucky), among others.

Fans can expect to see more rising stars with this year's contest featuring 10 of the top 15 seniors as ranked by ESPN including: Cole Anthony (Oak Hill), Vernon Carey Jr. (University School), Isaiah Stewart (La Lumiere School), Jaden McDaniels (Federal Way High School), Josh Green (IMG Academy), Kahlil Whitney (Roselle Catholic High School), Precious Achiuwa (Montverde Academy), Bryan Antoine (The Ranney School), Scottie Lewis (The Ranney School), and Isaiah Mobley (Rancho Christian School). A total of 31 players out of the ESPN Top 100 in the Class of 2019 will participate. Standouts in the Class of 2020 include Evan Mobley (Rancho Christian School), Scottie Barnes (University School) and Anthony Edwards (Holy Spirit Preparatory Academy). The girls' games on Friday will be highlighted by UConn commit Aubrey Griffin (Ossining High School).

Supporting sponsors of the 2019 Spalding Hoophall Classic presented by Eastbay include Nike, Springfield College, Gatorade, Big Y, MGM Springfield and the Air Force Reserve. Tickets for the 2019 Spalding Hoophall Classic will be on-sale Nov. 1, 2018 at 1:00 PM EST. To purchase tickets, log onto tickets.hoophall.com.

Thursday, January 17, 2019

4:00 PM Boys Sabis Charter School, MA Chicopee High School, MA 5:30 PM Boys Chicopee Comp High School, MA Wachusett High School, MA 7:00 PM Boys Putnam High School, MA St. John's Prep (Shrewsbury), MA 9:00 PM Boys Springfield Central High School, MA High School of Science & Technology, MA

Friday, January 18, 2019

4:00 PM Girls Granby High School, MA South Hadley High School, MA 5:30 PM Girls Minnechaug Regional High School, MA West Springfield High School, MA 7:00 PM Girls Christ the King High School, NY Mater Dei High School, CA 9:00 PM Girls Springfield Central High School, MA Ossining High School, NY

Saturday, January 19, 2019

10:00 AM Women's Springfield College Game N/A 12 Noon Boys Windsor High School, CT Ramapo High School, NJ 1:30 PM Boys East Catholic High School, CT Archbishop Wood High School, PA 3:00 PM Boys Christ the King High School, NY Vashon High School, MO 4:30 PM Boys Roselle Catholic High School, NJ Norcross High School, GA 6:00 PM Boys Imhotep Charter School, PA Montverde Academy, FL 7:30 PM Boys DeMatha Catholic High School, MD Olive Branch High School, MS 9:00 PM Boys Rice High School, VT Iona Prep, NY

Sunday, January 20, 2019

9:00 AM Boys Wilbraham and Monson Academy, MA MacDuffie School, MA 10:45 AM Boys Putnam Science Academy, CT St. Thomas More School, CT 12:30 PM Boys Brewster Academy, NH CBD - Montverde Academy, FL 2:15 PM Boys Northfield Mount Hermon School, MA Woodstock Academy, CT 4:00 PM Boys The Maret School, DC Whitney Young High School, IL 6:00 PM Boys Long Island Lutheran, NY Holy Spirit Prep, GA 8:00 PM Boys Oak Hill Academy, VA IMG Academy, FL

Monday, January 21, 2019

9:00 AM Boys Paul VI High School, VA Shadow Mountain High School, AZ 11:00 AM Boys The Ranney School, NJ McEachern High School, GA 1:00 PM Boys University School, FL Federal Way High School, WA 3:00 PM Boys Montverde Academy, FL Sierra Canyon School, CA 5:00 PM Boys LaLumiere School, IN Rancho Christian School, CA 7:00 PM Boys Springfield Central High School, MA East Hartford High School, CT

