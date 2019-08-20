Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Foot Locker    FL

FOOT LOCKER

(FL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Foot Locker, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.38 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 04:03pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.38 per share, which will be payable on November 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 18, 2019.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading global retailer of athletically-inspired shoes and apparel.  Headquartered in New York City, the company operates approximately 3,200 athletic retail stores in 27 countries, as well as websites and mobile apps, under the brand names Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Lady Foot Locker, Runners Point, and Sidestep.  With its various marketing channels and experiences across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the sport and sneaker communities.

Contact: 

James R. Lance


Vice President,


Corporate Finance and


Investor Relations


Foot Locker, Inc.


(212) 720-4600

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-38-per-share-300904531.html

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOOT LOCKER
04:03pFOOT LOCKER, INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.38 Per Share
PR
08/16Stocks: Walmart Set to Outpace Amazon for 2019 -- WSJ
DJ
08/15FOOT LOCKER : kicks off power store featuring digital experiences
AQ
08/12COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Launches the SH/FT Collection, an Urban Footwear Line Desi..
AQ
08/09FOOT LOCKER : Unveils Washington Heights Community Power Store
PR
08/08FOOT LOCKER, INC. : Celebrates the Evolution of the Swoosh with Exclusive Collec..
PR
08/07FOOT LOCKER, INC. : To Report Second Quarter Financial Results On Friday, August..
PR
07/18FOOT LOCKER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/20FOOT LOCKER : Europe Unveils Female Striper and Launches Campaign to Champion In..
PU
06/19FOOT LOCKER : Basketball's Sneaker King P.J. Tucker, Singer Pia Mia, and Actor J..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group