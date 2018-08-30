Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Foot Locker    FL

FOOT LOCKER (FL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Foot Locker, Inc. : Names Elizabeth S. Norberg As Senior Vice President And Chief Human Resources Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth S. Norberg as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer effective September 17, 2018.  Norberg brings over 25 years of experience leading all aspects of the human resources function including the development and execution of strategies that enhance cultural and organizational transformation.

"We are very pleased to have Elizabeth join us and to lead this key part of our business," said Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  "Her significant experience within the hospitality and entertainment industry gives her unique insights that will help strengthen our industry-leading team in the rapidly evolving retail environment."

Norberg will oversee the development and delivery of global human resources, serving over 45,000 Foot Locker, Inc. associates worldwide. Her responsibilities include enhancing and guiding Foot Locker's talent management philosophy, as well as the organization's strategy for acquiring, developing, rewarding and retaining the best talent in all areas. 

"I'm very excited to be joining the team at Foot Locker, which is known as a dynamic leader in the the retail industry, as well as one of the best and most diverse companies for which to work," said Elizabeth Norberg.  I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to lead the global HR organization that acts as stewards of the Foot Locker culture, and engage a diverse workforce to enhance a world-class work environment for the Foot Locker team around the globe."

Norberg joins Foot Locker most recently from Loews Hotels & Co., where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Prior to joining Loews, Norberg held leadership roles within human resources for RLH Corporation, Dolce Hotels & Resorts, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc, and Northwell Health.

Norberg is a graduate of Colorado State University and holds a Bachelor's of Science in Business Management.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a specialty athletic retailer that operates approximately 3,277 stores in 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02 retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

Contact:  

James R. Lance

Vice President,


Corporate Finance and


Investor Relations

Foot Locker, Inc.

(212) 720-3882

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-inc-names-elizabeth-s-norberg-as-senior-vice-president-and-chief-human-resources-officer-300704820.html

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOOT LOCKER
03:31pFOOT LOCKER, INC. : Names Elizabeth S. Norberg As Senior Vice President And Chie..
PR
08/28FOOT LOCKER : REPORTS 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS; Net Income of $88 Million, or..
AQ
08/27TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Foot Locker and Hibbett Sports
AC
08/24FRIDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Apparel Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks
AQ
08/24FOOT LOCKER : posts Q2 figures
AQ
08/24FOOT LOCKER : 08/24/18 foot locker, inc. reports 2018 second quarter results
PU
08/24FOOT LOCKER : Foot Locker, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/24FOOT LOCKER : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/24FOOT LOCKER, INC. : Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results
PR
08/24FOOT LOCKER : Half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27BUY THE DIP : Foot Locker Is A Worthwhile Investment At These Prices 
08/26Footlocker - It's Complicated 
08/26Will Dick's Sporting Goods Save The Day? 
08/26FOOT LOCKER : Warming Up To The Idea 
08/26HIBBETT : Following Selloff, I Don't See A Buying Opportunity 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.