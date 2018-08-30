Foot Locker, Inc. : Names Elizabeth S. Norberg As Senior Vice President And Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth S. Norberg as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer effective September 17, 2018. Norberg brings over 25 years of experience leading all aspects of the human resources function including the development and execution of strategies that enhance cultural and organizational transformation.

"We are very pleased to have Elizabeth join us and to lead this key part of our business," said Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Her significant experience within the hospitality and entertainment industry gives her unique insights that will help strengthen our industry-leading team in the rapidly evolving retail environment."

Norberg will oversee the development and delivery of global human resources, serving over 45,000 Foot Locker, Inc. associates worldwide. Her responsibilities include enhancing and guiding Foot Locker's talent management philosophy, as well as the organization's strategy for acquiring, developing, rewarding and retaining the best talent in all areas.

"I'm very excited to be joining the team at Foot Locker, which is known as a dynamic leader in the the retail industry, as well as one of the best and most diverse companies for which to work," said Elizabeth Norberg. I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to lead the global HR organization that acts as stewards of the Foot Locker culture, and engage a diverse workforce to enhance a world-class work environment for the Foot Locker team around the globe."

Norberg joins Foot Locker most recently from Loews Hotels & Co., where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Prior to joining Loews, Norberg held leadership roles within human resources for RLH Corporation, Dolce Hotels & Resorts, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc, and Northwell Health.

Norberg is a graduate of Colorado State University and holds a Bachelor's of Science in Business Management.

Foot Locker, Inc. is a specialty athletic retailer that operates approximately 3,277 stores in 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02 retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

Contact: James R. Lance

Vice President,

Corporate Finance and

Investor Relations

Foot Locker, Inc.

(212) 720-3882

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-inc-names-elizabeth-s-norberg-as-senior-vice-president-and-chief-human-resources-officer-300704820.html

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.