Foot Locker : Introduces 'Power Store' Model in North America with New Store in Metro Detroit

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. unveils its newest store model, with the opening of a "Power Store" on Friday, Jan. 25 on 8 Mile Road in Eastpointe, Mich. With more than 8,500 square-feet of retail space, Foot Locker boasts full-family shopping with a women's shop-in-shop and a Kids Foot Locker; offering footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids.

"It's our goal at Foot Locker to bring the excitement of sneaker culture to local communities around the world, and that's what our new Power Store model is all about. We're focused on creating immersive brand connections that are authentically tied to the neighborhoods they serve; from the local store staff that we hire to the products and experiences we offer," said Frank Bracken, VP and GM of Foot Locker. "We are excited to be testing this new approach with its first U.S. location in Eastpointe, as we continue our journey of transforming how we serve and connect with our customers."

Foot Locker, Inc. currently operates Power Stores in London, Liverpool and Hong Kong and is expected to open more than a dozen new Power Store locations across its family of brands in 2019. Upcoming stores are planned for communities in Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia in the U.S., and Milan in Europe.

Meant to serve as a hub for local sneaker culture, art, music and sports, the Metro Detroit property features custom art from notable Detroit artist Désirée Kelly. The store is home to an activation space that will host regularly-scheduled events and activations for the sneaker-obsessed.

"I was born and raised on the East Side of Detroit, so partnering with Foot Locker to visually bring their new store to life in my neighborhood has been incredibly special," said Kelly. "I found inspiration in Detroit's iconic history and heritage and I hope the community sees these works of art as a shrine to our city."

In addition to community-oriented activations, the store will offer exclusive, city-centric products including adidas AM4DET – a new SPEEDFACTORY shoe designed by Kayla Donaldson, a Detroit native who took inspiration from her city, her craft and her story to bring the city and design to life. Other Detroit-inspired products include Nike's "Home & Away" Collection, New Era hats, Herschel bags, Detroit vs. Everybody and District 81 apparel and more from local designers and personalities like Rick Williams.

Regular store hours are 10 AM – 8 PM Monday through Saturday and 10 AM – 7 PM Sunday (subject to change). To celebrate the grand opening, Foot Locker will host a series of activations for the Metro Detroit community, ranging from talent shows and panel discussions to in-store appearances from notable Detroit artists and influencers. Some of the experiences include:

Wednesday, Jan. 30

1 PM – Foot Locker "Home Grown" activation unveiling Detroit -specific products and brands, featuring Icewear Vezzo and DJ BJ.

Thursday, Jan. 31

6 PM – adidas SPEEDFACTORY event featuring Detroit -inspired adidas AM4DET designed at PENSOLE Footwear Design Academy by local College for Creative Studies student Kayla Donaldson .

Friday, Feb. 1

All Day – PUMA Cell Science Lab

5 PM – Detroit native and rapper Big Sean will appear for a public Q&A about the science of music.

Foot Locker will host a community giveback with PUMA and the Sean Anderson Foundation to offer sneakers, winter coats and backpacks to local kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan .

Saturday, Feb. 2

All Day – Nike "Home & Away" Day

10 AM – Kids Foot Locker "Home Grown" activation.

5 PM – Detroit Got Talent Show hosted by Haha Davis with a performance by Tee Grizzley.

For more information on Foot Locker's programming in Eastpointe, follow @footlockerdetroit on Instagram, and visit:

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker is part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), a specialty athletic retailer that operate approximately 3,270 stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02 retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com and footlocker.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

