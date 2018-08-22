Foot Locker : Launches New 'Discover Your Air' Campaign Announcing Exclusive NIKE Air Sneakers

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker today announced the launch of the new, "Discover Your Air," campaign which will serve as the creative platform for all NIKE Air product and related content at Foot Locker. The campaign will kick off with two collections, the NIKE Air Origins pack on Aug. 23, and the NIKE Air Frequency pack to follow on Sept. 15.



As one of the original destinations to get the best of Air in the 90's, Foot Locker and NIKE are still leading the pack together. NIKE athlete and NBA forward Jayson Tatum, to kick off the integrated campaign by "unearthing" a time capsule filled with some of the most beloved items from the 90's, including a fresh pair of shoes from the NIKE Air Origins pack. View content here: https://youtu.be/cj7cYPbtkEI

"Our Foot Locker shoppers have come to expect the most extensive collection on NIKE Air products – and this summer is no different," said Patrick Walsh, Vice President of Marketing for Foot Locker North America. "Tapping into the 90's and the retro style trend, the NIKE Air Origin and Frequency collections are dropping with a lot of anticipation. With these launches, the momentum of 'Discover Your Air' is just getting started."

Elevated "Discover Your Air" experiences will come to life in select local markets, starting with a skate party in Atlanta on Aug. 24-25, and an unprecedented Foot Locker takeover in Houston Sept. 3-4. Consumers will get to experience elevated shopping experiences, local eats and giveaways for two days, immersing themselves in the best of 90's style and culture, inspired by the NIKE Air Origins and Frequency packs.

"Discover Your Air" will continue with the launch of the NIKE Frequency pack, which features an iconic NIKE Air colorway saluting 90's culture. Bringing the essence of the 90's to life, Foot Locker will invite notable taxi riders to join a Nike Air and 90's trivia-inspired game.

Created by Bullish, the digital content for "Discover Your Air" can be viewed on Foot Locker's Instagram and YouTube channels, unearthing additional content from key influencers in the hip-hop, style and culture space through mid-September.

As part of Foot Locker, Inc.'s ongoing commitment to carrying the hottest footwear, apparel and accessories, the NIKE Origins and Frequency collections will be available across their the Foot Locker family of brands including, Foot Locker, Footaction and Champs Sports both in stores and online, including Eastbay.com. The NIKE Origins AM Plus, AM 97 and AM 95 will drop on Aug. 23 at Foot Locker. The style-centric drops will continue with the release of NIKE Frequency AM Plus, AM 97 and AM 95 on Sept. 15.

Foot Locker is part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), a specialty athletic retailer that operates 3,284 stores in 24 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports, SIX:02, Runners Point and Sidestep retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including footlocker.com, Eastbay.com and SIX02.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

