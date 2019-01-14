Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Footasylum PLC    FOOT   GB00BYPHD607

FOOTASYLUM PLC (FOOT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/14 03:15:15 am
27.2 GBp   -2.86%
01/08How Britain's retailers fared over Christmas - Factbox
RE
01/08UK retailer Footasylum cuts profit outlook after disappointing Christmas
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Footasylum : JD Sports sees full-year profit at higher end of market view

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 02:59am EST
FILE PHOTO: People pass a JD Sports store in London

(Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc forecast annual profit at the higher end of expectations on Monday as Britain's biggest sportswear retailer refused to cut prices in a tough retail environment.

British retailers, feeling the pinch of sluggish British consumer spending amid squeezed household incomes and uncertainty ahead of Britain's planned departure from the European Union, have looked to sales deals and discounting to attract shoppers through its doors.

"Gross profit margins have been maintained at prior year levels as we continue with our policy not to enter into short-term reactive discounting unnecessarily," JD said.

The company's comments come as rival Footasylum Plc said last week it had to cut prices after disappointing Christmas trading, while rival Sports Direct's owner Mike Ashley said last month that trading in November was "unbelievably bad".

JD Sports' total like-for-like sales grew more than 5 percent across its global stores, excluding recent acquisitions in the United States and Spain, for the 48-week period to Jan 5.

There was a "consistently positive like-for-like performance across Black Friday and the Christmas period," the company said.

JD Sports, which owns brands such as Footpatrol and Cloggs, said it expects full-year headline profit before tax to come in at the higher end of a range between 325 million pounds ($417.72 million) and 352 million pounds.

The company's shares were expected to open up as much 5 percent, according to pre-market indicators.

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOOTASYLUM PLC 0.00% 28 Delayed Quote.8.74%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 2.32% 396.2 Delayed Quote.13.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOOTASYLUM PLC
02:59aFOOTASYLUM : JD Sports sees full-year profit at higher end of market view
RE
01/10How Britain's retailers fared over Christmas
RE
01/10UK retailers suffer worst Christmas in a decade - BRC
RE
01/09FOOTASYLUM : warns on squeezed profit margins due to discounts
AQ
01/08UK shares jump as retailers back in demand, hopes pinned on trade deal
RE
01/08How Britain's retailers fared over Christmas - Factbox
RE
01/08UK retailer Footasylum cuts profit outlook after disappointing Christmas
RE
2018FOOTASYLUM : hit by £4m losses after delays
AQ
2018FOOTASYLUM : Best of the brokers
AQ
2018FOOTASYLUM : trips on profit warning
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 224 M
EBIT 2019 -3,30 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 2,24 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 29,3 M
Chart FOOTASYLUM PLC
Duration : Period :
Footasylum PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOOTASYLUM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,22  GBP
Spread / Average Target -21%
Managers
NameTitle
Clare Nesbitt Chief Executive Director & Executive Director
Barry Colin Bown Executive Chairman
Matthew Parrish Director-Operations
Danielle Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Peter Robertson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOOTASYLUM PLC8.74%37
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL4.92%85 850
KERING-1.38%61 296
FAST RETAILING CO LTD2.18%52 295
ROSS STORES9.63%33 479
GAP-2.02%9 940
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.