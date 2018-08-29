Forbidden Technologies : Successful completion of pilot with major North American media company

Log in
08/29/2018 | 09:07am CEST

August 29, London - Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT) is pleased to announce that a pilot announced in July 2017 with a major North American broadcaster and sports rights holder has successfully completed.

During the period of the pilot Blackbird (formerly Forscene) provided producers and editors with a workflow and remote collaborative access to enable them to view and create clips prior to a final editing process.

The producers within the creative division of the Company will start using Blackbird Forte to view, edit and enrich the content of a major North American sports league.

Forbidden CEO, Ian McDonough says:

'We are excited to be taking this relationship to the next stage. I am delighted that the Blackbird pilot has been successful within the creative division. This is a small but crucial step to seeking wider adoption across the Company's media infrastructure.'

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT, www.forbidden.co.uk) floated in February 2000.

Forbidden develops, markets and licenses a powerful cloud video platform using our patented Blackbird technology. The technology underpins multiple applications which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, eSports live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

The Blackbird technology allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and results in much more effective monetization.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Forbidden Technologies plc.

Media contact
mediarelations@forbidden.co.uk

Disclaimer

Forbidden Technologies plc published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 07:06:04 UTC
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Pharma And Biotech Funds Add Zest To Your Portfolio 
