Forbidden Technologies : & Xytech announce important partnership

Forbidden Technologies and Xytech announce important partnership ahead of NAB 2019

The partnership will integrate Forbidden Technologies' leading cloud video platform, Blackbird, into Xytech's best-in-class facilities management software.

Xytech, a leader in facility management software for the broadcast, media services and video transmission industries, and Forbidden Technologies, the AIM quoted cloud video company, have partnered to provide users with a real-time, frame-accurate browser-based player. This is planned for Version 9 of Xytech's MediaPulse facility management software system which is targeted to be launched in June 2019.

'This strategic partnership with Forbidden Technologies brings unique real-time viewing features to MediaPulse users supporting Asset Management and Promo Workflows,' said Greg Dolan of Xytech. 'Post-production professionals will be able to securely and accurately access and view video content at speed using Forbidden Technologies' Blackbird video platform and do it all on a nominal connection right from MediaPulse. Forbidden Technologies shares our vision of intuitive user experiences. This partnership is a great fit.'

Ian McDonough, CEO of Forbidden Technologies said: 'We're thrilled that Xytech has chosen to integrate Blackbird into their market-leading facility management software, MediaPulse. Blackbird's unique power and agility will give Xytech's customers frame-accurate access to their video content quickly and easily, delivering significant efficiency benefits. Blackbird is increasingly being recognized by companies globally who need lightning fast access to and management of their video content. Our partnership with Xytech is perfectly aligned with our strategic OEM model for Blackbird as we gain further market adoption in the key US market and beyond.'

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT, www.forbidden.co.uk) floated in February 2000.

Forbidden develops, markets and licenses a powerful cloud video platform using its patented Blackbird technology. The technology underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, eSports live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

The Blackbird technology allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and results in much more effective monetization.

Blackbird(R) is a registered trademark of Forbidden Technologies plc.

About Xytech

For 30 years, the world's premiere media companies have depended on Xytech to run their businesses. MediaPulse is the only end-to-end solution for the complete content lifecycle. MediaPulse provides scheduling, automation, asset management, billing and cost recovery for broadcasters, media services companies and transmission facilities in a scalable platform-independent solution.

For more information, visit: www.xytechsystems.com