A Matter of Trust: Ford Releases Safety Assessment Report for Self-Driving Vehicle Development

As Ford pursues its goal of developing a self-driving vehicle for
deployment in 2021, the company released a report that outlines its
approach to autonomous vehicle development. The 44-page document, titled
“A Matter of Trust,” details Ford’s prioritization of safety during
self-driving vehicle development, as well as how the company is working
closely with industry and government partners, and how it is applying
the technology to solve the challenges our cities face.
