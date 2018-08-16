A Matter of Trust: Ford Releases Safety Assessment Report for Self-Driving Vehicle Development

Log in
08/16/2018 | 06:02am CEST

As Ford pursues its goal of developing a self-driving vehicle for deployment in 2021, the company released a report that outlines its approach to autonomous vehicle development. The 44-page document, titled “A Matter of Trust,” details Ford’s prioritization of safety during self-driving vehicle development, as well as how the company is working closely with industry and government partners, and how it is applying the technology to solve the challenges our cities face.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005690/en/

Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the safety report.

Click here to view the letter sent by Sherif Marakby, president and CEO of Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC, to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 201,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2018
