FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Auto Makers Set to Meet With Justice Department on Antitrust Probe

09/27/2019 | 11:14am EDT

By Brent Kendall

WASHINGTON -- Car makers facing a federal antitrust probe for their auto emissions deal with California will begin meeting with the Justice Department next week, according to people familiar with the matter, as the department is facing questions about its decision to investigate an issue with high political stakes.

The meetings will mark the first substantive discussions between the two sides since the Justice Department sent an inquiry letter a month ago seeking information about a greenhouse gas emissions agreement that Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co., BMW AG and Volkswagen AG reached with the California Air Resources Board.

The four auto makers agreed in the California pact to cut their emissions by 3.7% annually from model years 2022 to 2026. The targets, announced in July, are lower than those mandated by Obama-era rules, but stronger than those sought by the Trump administration, which wants to unwind the Obama regime as well as strip California's ability to set its own emissions standards.

The Justice Department's Aug. 28 letter to the auto makers, first reported by the Journal earlier this month, questioned whether the companies reached the deal privately among themselves, which "may violate federal antitrust laws," and asked them to provide more information.

There has been relatively little communication between the department and the companies in the weeks since, a period in which news of the investigation has created a stir on Capitol Hill and among some staffers at the Justice Department.

California and the Trump administration are locked in a political and legal showdown over emissions policies, prompting critics to question the Justice Department's motivations.

When U.S. Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim appeared for a Senate antitrust subcommittee oversight hearing last week, Democrats said the department's actions looked like a politically targeted move against companies that are working with a state opposed to President Trump's approach to emissions.

"It looks an awful lot like scores are being settled here," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) said.

"I'm not doing this for political reasons," Mr. Delrahim, head of the department's antitrust division, told the senator, saying the probe at this point was a fact-finding effort.

"We have not concluded there is a violation," he said of the auto makers. "All I have done so far is ask them to come in and explain to us."

Earlier that same day, Mr. Delrahim held a scheduled internal "town hall" event at the antitrust division and received questions from employees about why the department was pursuing the investigation, people familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Delrahim in his Senate appearance compared the investigation to other recent instances where the department read about potentially collusive behavior and chose to investigate, including in a matter involving college-admissions counselors.

He said there was nothing wrong with auto makers each announcing emissions targets on their own, or getting together to petition the government for regulations or legislation. But it could be a problem if the companies effectively reached a private agreement among themselves for emissions targets, he said.

Spokesmen for Honda and BMW declined to comment. Ford, Volkswagen and the Justice Department didn't respond to requests for comment.

Court precedent gives companies protection to jointly lobby the government, though with some limitations. Past cases say that if companies reach an anticompetitive private agreement among themselves and then ask the government to bless it, that conduct wouldn't be immune from antitrust liability.

, chair of the California Air Resources Board, has said the state worked individually with the auto makers and that all parties were mindful of operating consistent with antitrust laws.

--

Mary Nichols

Write to Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 1.13% 63.8 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.33% 9.165 Delayed Quote.19.48%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 1.35% 2898.5 End-of-day quote.3.52%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.81% 154.86 Delayed Quote.10.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 6 382 M
Net income 2019 3 636 M
Finance 2019 7 729 M
Yield 2019 6,57%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 7,28x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 36 467 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,89  $
Last Close Price 9,14  $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Timothy Stone Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Lemmer Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY19.48%36 467
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP20.16%192 385
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.60%84 862
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.44%53 697
DAIMLER AG-2.28%52 492
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD3.52%47 392
