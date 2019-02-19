Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Current report, item 2.05 Acc-no: 0000037996-19-000010 (34 Act) Size: 22 KB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:24pm EST

Mailing Address ONE AMERICAN RDDEARBORN MI 48126

Business Address ONE AMERICAN ROADDEARBORN MI 48126 3133223000

FORD MOTOR CO (Filer) : 0000037996 (see all company filings)

: 380549190 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 8-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-03950 | Film No.: 19614427
: 3711 Motor Vehicles & Passenger Car Bodies
Assistant Director 5

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 23:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
06:33pFORD MOTOR : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America -- 5th Update
DJ
06:28pFORD MOTOR : to close oldest Brazil plant, exit South America truck biz
RE
06:24pCURRENT REPORT, ITEM 2.05 ACC-NO : 0000037996-19-000010 (34 Act) Size: 22 KB
PU
05:48pFORD MOTOR : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America -- 4th Update
DJ
05:24pFORD MOTOR : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:25pFORD MOTOR : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:56pFORD MOTOR : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America -- Update
DJ
02:06pFORD MOTOR : Exits Heavy Truck Business in South America
DJ
01:49pFORD MOTOR : DescrptionCurrent report filing
PU
01:42pFORD MOTOR CO : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 124 M
Net income 2019 4 888 M
Finance 2019 8 850 M
Yield 2019 7,03%
P/E ratio 2019 7,16
P/E ratio 2020 6,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 33 971 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,46 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY11.63%33 971
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.37%196 154
VOLKSWAGEN2.75%82 107
DAIMLER9.78%60 902
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 097
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-0.16%51 860
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.