FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
My previous session
News 
News
Edge ST Documentary, Part III: Ford’s Quickest ST Ever

09/26/2018 | 02:41pm CEST

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Edge ST Documentary, Part III: Ford's Quickest ST Ever

The final instalment in our Edge ST documentary series demonstrates the new SUV's capabilities. We invited Ford NASCAR race driver Joey Logano to help us show off what the new Edge ST can do.

Film 3: Edge ST Performance

Through recent testing, we are also excited to confirm that Edge ST travels 0-60 in under 6 seconds, making Edge ST the quickest ST Ford has ever built.

Click here to watch part one (and here to watch part two) in our three-part series.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 201,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 12:40:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 5 569 M
Net income 2018 5 506 M
Finance 2018 9 921 M
Yield 2018 7,37%
P/E ratio 2018 6,75
P/E ratio 2019 6,54
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 37 426 M
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,8 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-24.82%37 426
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-2.44%205 759
VOLKSWAGEN-8.12%88 039
DAIMLER-20.72%68 881
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.02%60 371
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-10.42%56 391
