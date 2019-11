Electric and Untamed: Ford's Electric-Vehicles Leader to Address Barclays 2019 Global Automotive Conference

Ted Cannis, Ford Motor Company’s global director of electrification, will speak at the Barclays 2019 Global Automotive Conference in New York on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Cannis will describe how Ford is ambitiously redesigning its business across the value chain – incorporating customer requirements and positioning the company for long-term success in full battery electric vehicles.

He will explain how Ford’s all-new, all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV – which is being unveiled to the world on Nov. 17 – uses innovations in connected vehicle technology, infotainment and charging infrastructure to deliver a surprising and superior customer experience.

Ford’s presentation at the Barclays event will begin at 1 p.m. EST and be followed by a question-and-answer session. Conference and webcast information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

