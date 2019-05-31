Log in
FORD MOTOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ford Motor Company - F

05/31/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

Beginning in January 2018, several consumer class action lawsuits were filed against the Company on numerous grounds, including fraud and racketeering, based on alleged misrepresentations it made regarding the emissions standards of certain Ford vehicles when promoting and marketing them, including that vehicles employed “defeat devices” to turn down emissions controls, in order to give Ford the ability to obtain and market higher power and fuel efficiency from its engines while still passing emissions certifications tests. Recently, the federal court presiding over the consolidated cases denied the Company’s motion to dismiss the action, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Ford’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Ford’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Ford shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-f/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
