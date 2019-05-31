FORD MOTOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ford Motor Company - F

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Ford Motor Company (NYSE:
F).
Beginning in January 2018, several consumer class action lawsuits were
filed against the Company on numerous grounds, including fraud and
racketeering, based on alleged misrepresentations it made regarding the
emissions standards of certain Ford vehicles when promoting and
marketing them, including that vehicles employed “defeat devices” to
turn down emissions controls, in order to give Ford the ability to
obtain and market higher power and fuel efficiency from its engines
while still passing emissions certifications tests. Recently, the
federal court presiding over the consolidated cases denied the Company’s
motion to dismiss the action, allowing the case to move forward.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Ford’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Ford’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
