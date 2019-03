By Colin Kellaher



Ford Motor Co. (F) on Thursday said Bob Shanks, its chief financial officer, will retire at the end of the year.

The auto maker said Tim Stone, a 20-year Amazon veteran and former chief financial officer of Snap, will succeed Mr. Shanks as CFO on June 1.

Ford said Mr. Stone, 52 years old, will join the company on April 15 as an officer.

