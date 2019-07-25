Ford Down Nearly 7% After 2Q Results -- Data Talk

Ford Motor Co. (F) is currently at $9.61, down $0.72 or 6.97%

-- Would be lowest close since June 3, 2019, when it closed at $9.61

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 17, 2018, when it fell 7.02%

-- On Wednesday, Ford reported second-quarter earnings per share, adjusted for one-time items, was 28 cents, lower than the 31-cent average forecast from Wall Street analysts. Ford said earnings per share for 2019 would be $1.20 to $1.35, lower than the $1.40 analysts' average estimate

-- Ford said unexpectedly high costs associated with new vehicle launches, including a redesigned Explorer SUV, hurt results

-- J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who currently has no rating on Ford shares, said Ford's guidance provided late Wednesday implies "materially lower" second-half automotive profits than he, or his peers, had forecast, cited MarketWatch

-- Snaps a two day winning streak

-- Down 6.06% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since May 2019, when it fell 8.9%

-- Up 25.62% year-to-date

-- Down 73.69% from its all-time closing high of $36.53 on May 3, 1999

-- Traded as low as $9.59; lowest intraday level since June 3, 2019, when it hit $9.46

-- Down 7.16% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 17, 2018, when it fell as much as 7.63%

-- Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:44:47 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet