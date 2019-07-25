Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Down Nearly 7% After 2Q Results -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 11:11am EDT

Ford Motor Co. (F) is currently at $9.61, down $0.72 or 6.97%

-- Would be lowest close since June 3, 2019, when it closed at $9.61

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 17, 2018, when it fell 7.02%

-- On Wednesday, Ford reported second-quarter earnings per share, adjusted for one-time items, was 28 cents, lower than the 31-cent average forecast from Wall Street analysts. Ford said earnings per share for 2019 would be $1.20 to $1.35, lower than the $1.40 analysts' average estimate

-- Ford said unexpectedly high costs associated with new vehicle launches, including a redesigned Explorer SUV, hurt results

-- J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who currently has no rating on Ford shares, said Ford's guidance provided late Wednesday implies "materially lower" second-half automotive profits than he, or his peers, had forecast, cited MarketWatch

-- Snaps a two day winning streak

-- Down 6.06% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since May 2019, when it fell 8.9%

-- Up 25.62% year-to-date

-- Down 73.69% from its all-time closing high of $36.53 on May 3, 1999

-- Traded as low as $9.59; lowest intraday level since June 3, 2019, when it hit $9.46

-- Down 7.16% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 17, 2018, when it fell as much as 7.63%

-- Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:44:47 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.20% 27211.62 Delayed Quote.16.90%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -6.97% 9.62 Delayed Quote.32.94%
NASDAQ 100 -0.52% 7968.300908 Delayed Quote.25.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.49% 8281.43853 Delayed Quote.24.36%
S&P 500 -0.18% 3013.7 Delayed Quote.19.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
11:11aFord Down Nearly 7% After 2Q Results -- Data Talk
DJ
10:43aWall Street falls after mixed earnings; ECB chief disappoints
RE
10:04aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Open Lower On Busy Day Of Earnings, After ECB Signals..
DJ
09:39aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Advent, Nissan, Worldline, Softbank
08:56aNissan to cut 12,500 jobs as crisis deepens after profit wipe out
RE
08:52aNissan to cut 12,500 jobs as crisis deepens after profit wipe out
RE
06:06aFORD MOTOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02:48aFORD MOTOR : Sees Turnaround Gains
DJ
07/24Ford results dented by restructuring, gives weaker-than-expected forecast
RE
07/24Ford results dented by restructuring, gives weaker-than-expected forecast
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 6 608 M
Net income 2019 4 388 M
Finance 2019 8 884 M
Yield 2019 5,81%
P/E ratio 2019 9,89x
P/E ratio 2020 7,91x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 41 212 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,86  $
Last Close Price 10,33  $
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY32.94%41 212
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP16.46%188 054
VOLKSWAGEN AG14.18%89 659
DAIMLER AG7.20%58 665
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.21%57 984
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%50 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group