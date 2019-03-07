Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ford Expands City:One Challenge Program to Austin, Detroit and Indianapolis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 08:04pm EST

FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Expands City:One Challenge Program to Austin, Detroit and Indianapolis

By Brett Wheatley, Vice President of Mobility Marketing & Growth, Ford Motor Company

A few years ago, Saravana "Pat" Bhava was shocked to realize he had driven away from his daughter's school with an unknown student in the backseat - a student a teacher mistakenly sent to his car instead of his own daughter.

This shocking experience may be an extreme example, but it turned his attention to the frustrations millions of parents face each day trying to keep up with their kids' busy schedules - from routine 45-minute waits to pick up kids to teachers trying to coordinate student departures with megaphones or post-it notes.

Read the full post on Medium

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 199,000 people worldwide.For more information regarding Ford,its productsand Ford Motor Credit Company,please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 01:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
08:04pFORD EXPANDS CITY : One Challenge Program to Austin, Detroit and Indianapolis
PU
09:53aFORD MOTOR : N.B. Ford dealership finds meth in tire as part of Mexico drug-smug..
AQ
08:27aFORD MOTOR : N.B. Ford dealership finds meth in tire as part of Mexico drug-smug..
AQ
03/06White House Seeks Auto Makers' Support on Emissions Rules -Reuters
DJ
03/06FORD MOTOR : Fund Returns to Puerto Rico with Driving Skills for Life Program th..
PU
03/06FORD MOTOR : to revise Russia business plans by year-end - ministry
RE
03/06A chaotic market for one sensor stalls self-driving cars
RE
03/05FORD MOTOR : All-New F-600 Super Duty Leads Completely Updated Ford Commercial V..
PU
03/05FORD CONSIDERS CLOSING TWO RUSSIAN P : sources
RE
03/05FORD MOTOR : considers closing two Russian plants - sources
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 7 180 M
Net income 2019 4 874 M
Finance 2019 8 668 M
Yield 2019 6,99%
P/E ratio 2019 7,23
P/E ratio 2020 6,38
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 34 130 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9,41 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY14.64%34 130
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.54%192 484
VOLKSWAGEN9.55%87 123
DAIMLER AG13.70%63 138
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.42%54 765
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.61%54 505
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.