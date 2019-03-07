FORD MEDIA CENTER

Ford Expands City:One Challenge Program to Austin, Detroit and Indianapolis

By Brett Wheatley, Vice President of Mobility Marketing & Growth, Ford Motor Company

A few years ago, Saravana "Pat" Bhava was shocked to realize he had driven away from his daughter's school with an unknown student in the backseat - a student a teacher mistakenly sent to his car instead of his own daughter.

This shocking experience may be an extreme example, but it turned his attention to the frustrations millions of parents face each day trying to keep up with their kids' busy schedules - from routine 45-minute waits to pick up kids to teachers trying to coordinate student departures with megaphones or post-it notes.

Read the full post on Medium

