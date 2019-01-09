Ford Explorer Redesigned from Ground Up: America's Favorite SUV Delivers More Power, Capability and Adventure Tech

Ford today introduces its all-new 2020 Explorer – a complete redesign of
America’s all-time best-selling SUV – that now features the broadest
model lineup ever, more power and space, and smart new technologies to
help tackle life’s adventures.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005893/en/
Ford today introduces its all-new 2020 Explorer – a complete redesign of America’s all-time best-selling SUV – that now features the broadest model lineup ever, more power and space, and smart new technologies to help tackle life’s adventures. (Photo: Business Wire)
For additional photos and multimedia, please visit this
link.
Explorer is now more capable, comfortable, sportier and roomier in all
three rows thanks to Ford’s flexible new rear-wheel-drive architecture.
The strengths of the all-new Ford Explorer were showcased at a special
reveal event for employees, fans, dealers, suppliers, government
officials and media today at Ford Field in Detroit, where Ford brought
to life how it can help American families get the most out of their road
trips. The all-new SUV arrives this summer.
“Explorer drivers told us what they want – more capability, more power,
more space,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s head of product development and
purchasing. “They want more technology, not just for the driver, but for
the whole family. And they want all of it with a beautifully sporty
exterior. This new Explorer gives them all of that, and more, helping
make every journey more enjoyable.”
Improved off-road capability comes courtesy of intelligent four-wheel
drive and an available new Terrain Management System™ that
features seven easy-to-engage drive modes. Powertrain offerings include
a 3.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost® V6 projected to produce
365 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque using 93-octane gas, making
this the most powerful Explorer ever. The Explorer lineup now features
standard, XLT, Limited, Limited Hybrid, ST and Platinum models.
The all-new Explorer comes packed with more than a dozen new standard
features for only $400 more over the previous model. Standard features
include a power liftgate, 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with all-new
10-speed transmission, 8-inch digital touch screen with SYNC®
3, FordPass Connect™ Wi-Fi service for up to 10 devices and
more.
Owners will find design and engineering updates throughout that deliver
comfort and SUV functionality. Explorer’s stylish, sloped-roof
silhouette protects rear-seat headroom, while its comfort-enhanced
second-row seats slide to improve access to the third row.
“We obsessed about what Explorer customers need and want,” said Bill
Gubing, Explorer chief engineer. “We met with customer groups, pored
through internet forums, and dissected social media posts to determine
what they love about today’s Explorer and understand their pain points.
Then we found ways to improve it across the board. Every enhancement on
this all-new Explorer was inspired by our customers.”
Technology designed to heighten the experience of traveling
Building upon Ford’s push to bring more driver-assist technology to
market, the all-new Explorer introduces available Active Park Assist
2.0. The class-exclusive feature – standard on Explorer Platinum –
allows the driver to park in a parallel or perpendicular spot with a
touch of a button without having to work the steering wheel, gear
shifter, gas pedal or brake pedal. Available reverse brake assist, also
standard on Platinum, uses radar and ultrasonic sensors to detect an
object in Explorer’s path, and can apply the brakes automatically to
avoid an imminent collision when the vehicle is backing up at a low
speed – such as when exiting a driveway.
Explorer also is available with Ford’s all-new Intelligent Adaptive
Cruise Control with Speed Sign Recognition. In addition to automatically
slowing when traffic ahead slows and helping keep the vehicle centered
in its lane, the system uses cameras to read speed signs and, combined
with the available navigation system, adjusts cruise control settings
accordingly.
Explorer comes standard with Ford Co-Pilot360™, a suite of
driver-assist technologies including:
-
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, which includes
Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning and Dynamic Brake
Support
-
Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert
-
Lane-Keeping System
-
Rearview camera with built-in lens cleaner
-
Auto headlamps with auto high-beams
Other available Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies include Evasive Steering
Assist, which provides steering support to help avoid a collision; and
Post-Impact Braking provides braking after a collision to lessen injury
and damage caused by a secondary crash event.
“It’s not about filling the vehicle with technology for technology’s
sake,” said Chris Billman, Ford Co-Pilot360 engineering manager. “It’s
about improving the experience, making driving less stressful, and
helping the driver to feel more confident behind the wheel.”
Passengers in all three rows will enjoy FordPass Connect, a standard
feature that serves up 4G LTE Wi-Fi for up to 10 mobile devices with a
compatible wireless subscription service. FordPass Connect gives drivers
remote access to their Explorer, allowing them to use their smartphone
to lock, unlock, locate and start the vehicle, as well as monitor key
vehicle diagnostics.
Explorer features an available 10.1-inch touch screen mounted in
portrait configuration on the center stack. Navigation maps can fill the
entire screen for easy viewing, or split the space with audio
information. The screen uses capacitive glass comparable to what
consumers are accustomed to on smartphones and tablets, providing a
quicker, more responsive interaction with the updated SYNC 3 system.
Standard SYNC 3’s more intuitive layout gives drivers compatibility with
available features such as Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto®
and Waze navigation.
A wireless charging pad is available that allows customers to recharge
compatible mobile devices, and up to four USB ports, including new
type-C outlets, charge next-generation mobile devices. Up to three
12-volt outlets and a 110-volt outlet are also available.
For music lovers, Explorer offers an available 980-watt, 14-speaker B&O
premium audio system. Access to SiriusXM™ satellite radio is
standard and comes with new touch screen graphics and functionality –
including a display of the day’s sports scores. HD Radio™ is
standard on Limited and Platinum models.
The touch screen shares information with the available 12.3-inch
all-digital instrument cluster, which displays important vehicle
information such as speedometer and gas gauge. It uses 3D animated
graphics to change information depending on which of the seven drive
modes are selected using the available Terrain Management System.
Meticulously recrafted to be the best Explorer ever
Ford’s recipe for Explorer has always relied on three main ingredients –
capability, comfort and design. The new rear-wheel-drive architecture
enables bumper-to-bumper improvements that include an even more athletic
appearance, increased capability and the best passenger accommodations
in an Explorer ever.
The powerful new engine lineup features a pair of EcoBoost entries – a
2.3-liter turbocharged I-4 that comes standard on base, XLT and Limited
models, and a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that powers Explorer
Platinum. The reinvigorated 2.3-liter engine is projected to produce 300
horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque, with improved performance over the
outgoing Explorer equipped with the same engine.
“A vehicle like Explorer can’t just be good-looking,” said Craig
Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager. “Explorer customers need it to do
certain things. They need to be able to drive certain places and haul
specific items. This Explorer performs no matter what adventures you
have in store.”
Up to seven selectable drive modes are available for customers to tailor
their drive experience to road, weather and terrain conditions on
demand. Rear-wheel-only Explorer drive modes include normal, sport,
trail, slippery, tow/haul and eco. Vehicles equipped with intelligent
four-wheel drive add a deep snow and sand mode for improved performance
off-road.
Rear-wheel drive also enables more towing capability when properly
equipped, regardless of engine. Vehicles equipped with a 3.0-liter
EcoBoost can tow up to 5,600 pounds, a 12 percent increase over outgoing
models with 3.5-liter EcoBoost. New models outfitted with a 2.3-liter
EcoBoost and Class III Trailer Tow Package can tow up to 5,300 pounds,
versus the 3,000 pounds today’s similarly equipped Explorer is capable
of.
Hauling boats and trailers was certainly a priority for the Explorer
team, but so was accommodating smaller items such as everyday drink
bottles and cellphones. With every detail scrutinized, the new Explorer
can boast 123 cubic liters of stowage space throughout the cabin, giving
passengers in all three rows no shortage of places to stow personal
items.
Available PowerFold® third-row seats and new E-Z entry
second-row seats let drivers create a flat-floor cargo area that
stretches out to offer 87.8 cubic feet of cargo space – wide enough to
fit standard 4-foot building materials, depending on seating
configuration. Accommodating families of all sizes, second-row seats
feature a new mechanism that allows for easy entrance and exit to the
third row using just one hand. Redesigned ISOFIX anchor points allow
child seat installation anywhere in the second and third rows.
Second-row windows are equipped with available retractable sunshades.
A stylish, modern design that is pure Explorer
A number of consistent design qualities have helped define Explorer over
the past 29 years, and the design team strived to hold on to these
important pieces of heritage. Longtime traits – including Explorer’s
blacked-out A-pillars and D-pillars and body-color C-pillars – are
retained. Changes to the overall profile include a more sloping roofline
and shorter front overhang, giving the vehicle a sportier, more stylish
appearance.
Explorer comes standard with 18-inch painted aluminum wheels, but across
the lineup drivers can opt for one of seven wheel designs, including
21-inch premium aluminum wheels available on Platinum models. Other
Platinum differentiators include door handles with satin aluminum
insert, liftgate appliqué, lower bodyside cladding insert, roof-rack
side rails and a unique grille with satin aluminum finish.
Platinum models also feature a standard twin-panel moonroof, which
allows light to flood the most comfortable Explorer cabin ever. Explorer
Platinum includes special leather seats, plus leather-wrapped steering
wheel, dashboard, door rollovers, and door and front console armrests.
The all-new Explorer is manufactured at Chicago Assembly Plant. New
vehicles are due in showrooms this summer.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.
The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of
Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury
vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company
and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous
vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000
people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and
Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.
For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and
video, visit www.media.ford.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005893/en/