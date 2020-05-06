Ford Motor : , 3M Begin Shipping Powered Air-Purifying Respirators

By Michael Dabaie

Ford Motor Co. said the first powered air-purifying respirators, developed in collaboration with 3M Co., are shipping to help protect health care workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ford said since late March it has been working with 3M to create PAPRs, using design guidance from 3M and off-the-shelf parts, like vehicle ventilator fans and power tool batteries.

Ford also said that 500,000 reusable medical gowns distributed by Ford will soon be shipping to New Jersey.

Ford said it and 3M worked closely with Ford's automotive supply chain to progress the new PAPR from idea to product in fewer than 40 days.

About 90 paid UAW volunteers have assembled more than 10,000 PAPRs at Ford's Vreeland facility near Flat Rock, Mich., with the ability to make 100,000 or more, Ford said.

3M and Ford will donate any profits from the sale of the PAPRs to Covid-19 related nonprofit organizations.

Ford said its suppliers are now producing 200,000 gowns a week, and more than 400,000 gowns have been shipped by Ford to medical workers around the country.

The state of New Jersey has also placed an order for 500,000 reusable gowns, Ford said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com