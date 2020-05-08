Ford Motor : 3M Hosting News Conference Today (opens in new window)

MEDIA ADVISORY
Ford Motor Company, 3M Hosting News Conference Today
DEARBORN, Mich., April 13, 2020 - Jim Baumbick, vice president, Enterprise Product Line Management, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and Mike Kesti, global technical director, 3M Personal Safety Division, will host a news conference call at 1:15 p.m. EDT today.
Dial-in information is below. Participants are encouraged to dial in by 1 p.m. The session will include time for journalists to ask questions.
Access Information
Monday, April 13, 2020, 1:15 p.m. EDT
Toll-free: 1.877.883.0383
International: 1.412.902.6506
Elite Entry Number: 9363262
Replay
Available from April 13, 2020, 3 p.m. EDT, until April 20, 2020
Toll-free: 1.877.344.7529
International: 1.412.317.0088
Replay Access Code: 10142319
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 190,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit
www.corporate.ford.com.
About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews
