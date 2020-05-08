Ford Motor : 3M Hosting News Conference Today (opens in new window)

Log in
05/08/2020 | 03:29am EDT

MEDIA ADVISORY

www.facebook.com/ford www.twitter.com/ford

Ford Motor Company, 3M Hosting News Conference Today

DEARBORN, Mich., April 13, 2020 - Jim Baumbick, vice president, Enterprise Product Line Management, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and Mike Kesti, global technical director, 3M Personal Safety Division, will host a news conference call at 1:15 p.m. EDT today.

Dial-in information is below. Participants are encouraged to dial in by 1 p.m. The session will include time for journalists to ask questions.

Access Information

Monday, April 13, 2020, 1:15 p.m. EDT

Toll-free: 1.877.883.0383

International: 1.412.902.6506

Elite Entry Number: 9363262

Replay

Available from April 13, 2020, 3 p.m. EDT, until April 20, 2020

Toll-free: 1.877.344.7529

International: 1.412.317.0088

Replay Access Code: 10142319

# # #

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 190,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit

www.corporate.ford.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews

For new s releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit w ww.media.ford.com.

Contacts:

Media:

Mike Levine

Sean Lynch

Kelli Felker

Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company

3M

1.313.205.2722

1.313.806.1711

1.651.262.9310

kfelker1@ford.com

mlevine5@ford.com

slynch2@mmm.com

Equity Investment

Fixed Income

Shareholder

Community:

Investment

Inquiries:

Lynn Antipas Tyson

Community:

1.800.555.5259 or

Karen Rocoff

1.313.621.2902

1.313.621.0965

1.313.845.8540

ltyson4@ford.com

krocoff@ford.com

stockinf@ford.com



Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 07:28:02 UTC
