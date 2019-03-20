Ford Motor : Adds 2nd North American Site to Build Battery Electrics; Michigan Workers to Make Its First Autonomous Vehicles

Ford today announced it is expanding its production capacity for the
company’s next-generation battery electric vehicles at a second North
American plant.
Tied to the company’s $11.1 billion investment in global electric
vehicles, Ford is expanding its BEV manufacturing footprint to its Flat
Rock Assembly plant in southeast Michigan. The plant will become the
production home to vehicles from the company’s next-generation battery
electric flexible architecture. These vehicles will follow the
all-electric performance SUV coming in 2020 from Ford’s Cuautitlan,
Mexico, plant.
“We’ve taken a fresh look at the growth rates of electrified vehicles
and know we need to protect additional production capacity given our
accelerated plans for fully electric vehicles,” said Joe Hinrichs,
Ford’s president, Global Operations. “This is good news for the future
of southeast Michigan, delivering more good-paying manufacturing jobs.”
Through this new plan, Ford is targeting to invest more than $850
million in the Flat Rock Assembly Plant through 2023, adding a second
shift. The plant investment also includes funding to build the
next-generation Mustang and is part of a $900 million investment in
Ford’s operations in southeastern Michigan.
The company also announced it will complete Ford’s first autonomous
vehicles at a new AV manufacturing center in southeast Michigan,
upfitting purpose-built, commercial-grade hybrid vehicles with
self-driving technology and unique interiors. Production of Ford’s first
autonomous vehicles will begin in 2021 for deployment in commercial
services to move people and goods.
“As we ramp up AV production, this plan allows us to adjust our
investment spending to accommodate the pace of growth of this exciting
new technology,” Hinrichs said. “This new plan combines our core
strength in mass manufacturing with the agility and leanness we’ve shown
with our modification centers for specialty manufacturing.”
Ford also announced today it is building its next-generation North
American Transit Connect small commercial and passenger van in Mexico,
starting in 2021.
Producing this small van in Ford’s Hermosillo, Mexico, assembly plant
increases U.S. and Canadian vehicle content consistent with the proposed
USMCA trade agreement, which supports U.S. manufacturing jobs and boosts
sourcing of components with North American suppliers. It also helps the
company improve the profitability of its North American Transit Connect
lineup, which is part of Ford’s industry-leading lineup of commercial
vehicles and vans.
All of the moves are part of the company’s commitment to continuously
find ways to boost its global competitiveness. This builds on Ford’s
recent announcements to exit the heavy truck business in Brazil,
restructure its operations in Europe and improve results in China.
“We continue driving to find new and better ways to boost our fitness as
a company and one of the world’s leading manufacturers,” Hinrichs said.
“Working together with our employees, union partners and government
officials around the world, we are continuing to unlock new solutions to
deliver world-class vehicles people want and value even more
efficiently.”
